IPL 2021: David Warner's Slow Knock, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis Help CSK Thrash SRH

A combined bowling performance – aided by a slow half-century from David Warner – and a clinical run chases led by fifties from Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis helped CSK get to the top of the table with a seven wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday.

Batting first, SRH posted 171 for 3 with Manish Pandey making 61 off 46 and Warner scoring 57 off 55. CSK chased it down in 18.3 overs with Gaikwad making 75 (44) and Du Plessis 56 (38).

At the half-way mark, Manish Pandey said SRH were about 9-10 runs short due to the conditions. It was soon evident that they were short by much more runs, as CSK made a mockery of the target.

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis enjoyed the ball coming on to the bat nicely, playing their strokes without inhibition. They were hardly taking any risks, but raced to 50 for no loss in the Power Play.

As always, SRH held back Rashid till the eighth over. But even he could not do much. Du Plessis reached his 50 off 32 balls, Gaikwad reached his in 36. CSK went past 100 in just 11 overs.

Not even Rashid Khan spared. Gaikwad hit him for three boundaries in an over and four overall. Rashid did have his revenge, finding Gaikwad’s stumps with the batsman on 75 off 44. However, by then, the equation was well in favour of CSK: 43 off 42.

In his next over, Rashid created interest in the game by dismissing Moeen Ali and Faf du Plessis off successive deliveries. However, CSK needed only 24 in 30 balls then.

Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja ensured no further hiccups.

Kane Williamson’s 10-ball 26 at the back-end helped his side score 58 runs in the last five overs as SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) made 171/3 in 20.

Williamson arrived with SRH needing a fillip as CSK’s brilliant fielding and tight bowling had restricted the Hyderabad franchise.

After opener Jonny Bairstow was dismissed early, both skipper David Warner and No. 3 Manish Pandey added 106 for the second wicket in 13.5 overs. While there was no fall of wicket, Warner struggled to get his shots going and couldn’t increase the run rate. He fell for 55-ball 57. His knock included two sixes and three fours.

Pandey, who was included in the side after being benched in the previous game, looked more fluent as he hammered his way to a 46-ball 61 (5x4s, 1x6s).

However, it was Williamson who turned it on. The New Zealand captain, who walked in to bat at No. 4 took 19 runs (20 overall) off Shardul Thakur’s final over, the innings’ 19th.

Williamson hit one six and four fours during his innings. Kedar Jadhav chipped in with 12 off four balls.

For CSK, Lungi Ngidi took two wickets for 35 and Sam Curran took one for 30.

