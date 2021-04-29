IPL 2021: DC vs KKR Preview - Kolkata Seek Consistency, Delhi Look to Return to Winning Ways

A team in the top three of the points table vs a team that is desperately aiming to get there. Delhi Capitals take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the second game of the day on Thursday (April 29). Delhi are coming off a narrow loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore, while KKR are back to winning ways after thrashing Punjab Kings. Both games were held in Ahmedabad, so both teams will have a fair idea about the venue going into the clash.

If you’re a believer in winning momentum, one would argue that it’s with KKR now. However, as the points table suggests, it’s DC who have been far more consistent. KKR are facing familiar issues: top three misfiring, under-utilising Andre Russell, an inconsistent bowling unit. DC are without their regular captain Shreyas Iyer but have still managed to win games. They would however have liked to have his stability in the middle order. The last game against RCB was an example of where they’d miss a player like him.

A win against KKR would tell DC that the loss by one run to RCB was a glitch. However, a loss will point to bigger flaws. Their batting order is yet to be settled, while they do have plenty of very good bowling options. On the other hand, if KKR can win, they’ll see it as an opportunity to get on a winning streak.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Four points from six games is not a reflection of the quality in KKR’s squad, and they’d know it. An under firing top order, a just-back-to-form captain Eoin Morgan, and an Andre Russell who is more often than not wasted in the lower order. And a bowling unit that has been far too inconsistent. This sums up KKR’s woes in IPL 2021.

However, there were signs that those are being corrected. The bowlers picked themselves up against PBKS, bowling them out cheaply. The pacers set it up – Shivam Mavi, Pat Cummins and Prasidh Krishna used the early conditions. And then Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine did their thing.

But the batting still left a lot to be desired, especially at the top. Nitish Rana has often blown hot and cold. He started the tournament well but is kind of slowing down. Shubman Gill seems confused about his approach – should he play anchor or be an aggressor? He’s doing neither now. And one or two more failures could see his spot being questioned. The team management has so far backed him to get back among the top run getters this season, let’s see if that happens.

KKR have a gun No. 3 in Rahul Tripathi, who has oozed intent. Not worrying about getting out first ball, Tripathi has been attacking from the word go, with mixed results. If Gill continues to fail, Tripathi might take a step higher in the batting order.

WHEN: 29th April, 7:30 PM IST

WHERE: Ahmedabad, India

TELECAST: StarSports

LIVE STREAMING: Hotstar

Team news

KKR were unchanged after their loss to Rajasthan Royals, so why will they change the team after a win against PBKS? Expect an unchanged XI.

Predicted XI: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan, Sunil Narine, Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy

Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals have no need to panic after a loss to RCB, but they could have learnt some lessons. Rishabh Pant’s captaincy – and batting approach – is under the scanner. He didn’t bowl out Amit Mishra and gave the last over to Marcus Stoinis, who was taken down by AB de Villiers. Pant then made an unbeaten 58 off 48, struggling to get his big shots going.

Will he be feeling the heat of captaincy a little? While all eyes are on Pant, DC might look to tinker with their batting at some stage. Shimron Hetmyer showed what he can do, but he is batting too low down the order currently, not getting enough balls to make an impact. Will we see that changing in the coming games?

DC’s bowling was hit a little by the absence of R Ashwin for personal reasons. However, they have ample back ups as we saw in Ishant Sharma chipping in in his first game of the season. Avesh Khan has been terrific too.

But Kagisio Rabada, the wicket machine for DC, has not been at his best this year. Too early to be replaced by Anrich Nortje? Or will DC drop Smith to accommodate Nortje?

Chances are that DC will remain unchanged. Good teams don’t change combinations after just one loss.

Predicted XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steve Smith, Rishabh Pant, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Ishant Sharma

