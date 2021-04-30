T20 CARNIVAL

IPL 2021 - DC vs KKR: 'Shawstopper' - Prithvi Fires Big Time as Delhi Capitals' Juggernaut Rolls on

The second of the doubleheader took place between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. While in the former match Mumbai Indians retained their spot at 4th posit, DC went ahead and climbed up to the second spot.

Here's how social media handles posted the team huddle of DC and the 50th cap celebration of Nitish Rana.

DC’s Rishabh Pant won the toss and chose to bowl, the bowlers looked in form and took some early wickets. Axar Patel (2/32), Lalit Yadav (2/13) were damaging with the bowl while Stoinis and Avesh took 1 wicket each, altogether they stopped KKR at a chase able 154/6, here’s how the fanfam responded.

DC’s “Rocky and Vicky” were back on the charts with their quirk remarks,

Shubham Gill’s (43 off 38) and Andre Russell’s (45* off 27) gave some stability to KKR and a decent total of 154/6 were put up on board. Russell also went ahead to achieve 6000 runs in T20.

Here’s how DC’s official handle and netizens wished Russell on his Birthday

The camaraderie was on full power

The openers Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan were hell-bent on putting up a show, as in the very first over of the chase, Shaw went for 4 boundaries and secured 25 runs. The pressure was already high and there came the fastest 50 off 18 balls for the skipper. The fanfam were more than happy, the tweet-meme game was on and some hilarious ones came forth.

DC’s “Rocky and Vicky” were lost for words,

DC completed the chase in just 16.3 overs, Shaw’s scintillating (82 off 41), Dhawan’s (46 off 47) made the game a walk in a park.

The netizens clearly wanted Shaw to complete his hundred, the tweets that followed were filled with emotions and regards.

DC’s seemed in a bit of haste and lost a couple of wickets towards the end to Pat Cummins, KKR’s fanfam had a lot to say,

Some good cricket and strong intent were shown today by both sides, with DC on 2nd spot now, the morale is high and confidence boosted.

With Royal Challengers Bangalore facing off Punjab Kings on Friday, 30th April, the chase to the top is still on, the game is all about points and net run rate now, let’s see who finally lifts this year’s IPL trophy.

