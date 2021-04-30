- Match 25 - 29 Apr, ThuMatch Ended154/6(20.0) RR 7.7
IPL 2021 - DC vs KKR: 'Shawstopper' - Prithvi Fires Big Time as Delhi Capitals' Juggernaut Rolls on
The second of the doubleheader took place between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. While in the former match Mumbai Indians retained their spot at 4th posit, DC went ahead and climbed up to the second spot.
- Shaista Fatima
- Updated: April 30, 2021, 9:22 AM IST
The second of the doubleheader took place between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. While in the former match Mumbai Indians retained their spot at 4th position, DC went ahead and climbed up to the second spot. Here’s how social media handles posted the team huddle of DC and the 50th cap celebration of Nitish Rana.
A bird’s eye view of the @DelhiCapitals huddle. https://t.co/iEiKUVOcN8 #DCvKKR #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/1LRW1mNMpp
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 29, 2021
A presentation for @NitishRana_27, who plays his 50th #VIVOIPL match for @KKRiders today. #DCvKKR #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/0nFByPfgyz
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 29, 2021
DC’s Rishabh Pant won the toss and chose to bowl, the bowlers looked in form and took some early wickets. Axar Patel (2/32), Lalit Yadav (2/13) were damaging with the bowl while Stoinis and Avesh took 1 wicket each, altogether they stopped KKR at a chase able 154/6, here’s how the fanfam responded.
WICKET FOR STOIN #YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #DCvKKR pic.twitter.com/GAfZfASHL2
— Delhi Capitals (Stay Home. Wear Double Masks) (@DelhiCapitals) April 29, 2021
— belal hashmi (@lsameer347) April 29, 2021
Hulkoinis
— SHRU MISHRA wearing double mask and face shield (@YOGAGIRL_SHRUTI) April 29, 2021
Lalit Yadav gets the big one
Eoin Morgan is out for a duck and Smithy takes another catch on the boundary this season
KKR – 74/3 (10.2)#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #DCvKKR
— Delhi Capitals (Stay Home. Wear Double Masks) (@DelhiCapitals) April 29, 2021
Dilliwalon, yaad rakhna #YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #DCvKKR pic.twitter.com/uMb7FNJcB5
— Delhi Capitals (Stay Home. Wear Double Masks) (@DelhiCapitals) April 29, 2021
A late surge from Russell but we still restrict KKR to 1️⃣5️⃣4️⃣
Time for a roaring chase to register double digits in the points table#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #DCvKKR pic.twitter.com/ldEGig5pLI
— Delhi Capitals (Stay Home. Wear Double Masks) (@DelhiCapitals) April 29, 2021
DC’s “Rocky and Vicky” were back on the charts with their quirk remarks,
Home ground ma ramvanu. Wickets levanu…
Axar Patel is having a ball #YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #DCvKKR #RockyAurVicky pic.twitter.com/mTmBmJEnUZ
— Delhi Capitals (Stay Home. Wear Double Masks) (@DelhiCapitals) April 29, 2021
What is the procedure to cancel #RussellMania? #RockyAurVicky #YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #DCvKKR pic.twitter.com/7NSG74Ws6o
— Delhi Capitals (Stay Home. Wear Double Masks) (@DelhiCapitals) April 29, 2021
Shubham Gill’s (43 off 38) and Andre Russell’s (45* off 27) gave some stability to KKR and a decent total of 154/6 were put up on board. Russell also went ahead to achieve 6000 runs in T20.
Some fine shots on display as always by @RealShubmanGill #DCvKKR #KKRHaiTaiyaar #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/kVMAZqT1C2
— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 29, 2021
6000 T20 runs at a strike rate of 169.47
Dre Russ, out of this world #DCvKKR #KKRHaiTaiyaar #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/gMxaIR0Obn
— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 29, 2021
ℎ -!
We just want a monster innings from today as a birthday gift ❤️✨
We just want a destructive innings from you today….please Dre Russ….Smash the big sixes today and make your day to give a smile on our face
— ✨ (@MeghnaC87164582) April 29, 2021
A late surge courtesy birthday boy @Russell12A has given our bowlers something to bowl at.#DCvKKR #KKRHaiTaiyaar #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/JUnkEhiuYg
— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 29, 2021
Here’s how DC’s official handle and netizens wished Russell on his Birthday
Wish you a very Happy Birthday, @Russell12A
Zyaada mat maariyo, hum wahi hamara return gift samajh lenge #YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #DCvKKR
— Delhi Capitals (Stay Home. Wear Double Masks) (@DelhiCapitals) April 29, 2021
Happy Birthday @Russell12A
Thank you for everything you do for KKR#KKRHaiTaiyaar pic.twitter.com/qX7sORRiXE
— Cricket X – RAY (@CricketXRay) April 29, 2021
Aaj to khus bahut hoge
Kam maara hai return gift samjh lo
— Kafeel Shaikh کفیل شیخ (@KafeelShaikh10) April 29, 2021
The camaraderie was on full power
One young bloke appreciating another after dismissing him, is what @IPL is all about #YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #DCvKKR pic.twitter.com/MFFyrNoWkz
— Delhi Capitals (Stay Home. Wear Double Masks) (@DelhiCapitals) April 29, 2021
The openers Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan were hell-bent on putting up a show, as in the very first over of the chase, Shaw went for 4 boundaries and secured 25 runs. The pressure was already high and there came the fastest 50 off 18 balls for the skipper. The fanfam were more than happy, the tweet-meme game was on and some hilarious ones came forth.
View this post on Instagram
Joint-2nd Fastest 5️⃣0️⃣ by a DC Player in IPL
Fastest 5️⃣0️⃣ of #IPL2021
P.S. We You #YehHaiNayiDilli #DCvKKR pic.twitter.com/JvCP1FHFtN
— Delhi Capitals (Stay Home. Wear Double Masks) (@DelhiCapitals) April 29, 2021
KKR bowlers Rn: pic.twitter.com/rqyJiw61bn
— Nitish Chauhan – Stay Safe! (@NitsRajput7) April 29, 2021
DC’s “Rocky and Vicky” were lost for words,
Par Shaw ke paas har ball ka jawaab hai #RockyAurVicky #YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #DCvKKR pic.twitter.com/hkTjBCIdUG
— Delhi Capitals (Stay Home. Wear Double Masks) (@DelhiCapitals) April 29, 2021
DC completed the chase in just 16.3 overs, Shaw’s scintillating (82 off 41), Dhawan’s (46 off 47) made the game a walk in a park.
Dhawan is LBW off the bowling of Cummins, but not before he scored 46 runs in a 132-run opening partnership
DC – 132/1 (13.5)#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #DCvKKR pic.twitter.com/hQtWshpES2
— Delhi Capitals (Stay Home. Wear Double Masks) (@DelhiCapitals) April 29, 2021
Prithvi Shaw is dismissed for 82.
An absolutely brilliant performance
DC – 146/2 (15.3)#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #DCvKKR
— Delhi Capitals (Stay Home. Wear Double Masks) (@DelhiCapitals) April 29, 2021
,
8️⃣2️⃣ of the best #YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #DCvKKR pic.twitter.com/QpQJdWTzy9
— Delhi Capitals (Stay Home. Wear Double Masks) (@DelhiCapitals) April 29, 2021
The netizens clearly wanted Shaw to complete his hundred, the tweets that followed were filled with emotions and regards.
pant why did u do that? sad fr prithvi
— M.r.Sr@van18 (@sravan94334268) April 29, 2021
Pant ne itna kyun maara yaar
— Redh45k #45&49 (@45_49Redh45k) April 29, 2021
— Rajasthan Speeks #RR #DC #RCB #MI #CSK #SRH #kkr (@RajasthanSpeeks) April 29, 2021
Why throw your wicket at such situation? It was pure class of an innings all along until that point and it seemed @PrithviShaw lost his composure. Back when shaw scored 99 i was rooting for your century and it’s the same thing happened today 🙁
— Clint-10 (@YabeshClinton) April 29, 2021
DC’s seemed in a bit of haste and lost a couple of wickets towards the end to Pat Cummins, KKR’s fanfam had a lot to say,
Double wicket over for @patcummins30
Mavi takes a catch in the deep to dismiss Pant.#DCvKKR #IPL2021
— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 29, 2021
Russell and Cummins,
Only players who play for KKR pic.twitter.com/9W7EtZcroe
— Redh45k #45&49 (@45_49Redh45k) April 29, 2021
Dear kkr management
Upcoming matches batting lineups
Gill
Narine
Tripathi
Rana
Russel
DK(captain)
Nair
Cummins
Ferguson
Chakkaravarthi
Kuldeep
— souravbala (@IndiansportsTN) April 29, 2021
Pat Cummins picks up his 3rd wicket now, 2 in the final over. First Prithvi Shaw and now Rishabh Pant.
— Adnan Khan (@Kh14245350Adnan) April 29, 2021
Now only Marco save KKR pic.twitter.com/beMuZoIuRK
— क़ासिम सैफ (@kasimsaif) April 29, 2021
Pat Cummins want that KKR fans should have something to remember. A good bowling too enjoy.
— Jyoti (@Jyoti1907) April 29, 2021
Some good cricket and strong intent were shown today by both sides, with DC on 2nd spot now, the morale is high and confidence boosted.
View this post on Instagram
With Royal Challengers Bangalore facing off Punjab Kings on Friday, 30th April, the chase to the top is still on, the game is all about points and net run rate now, let’s see who finally lifts this year’s IPL trophy.
