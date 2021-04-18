IPL 2021 DC vs PBKS Preview: Batting Super-Powers Collide In High Scoring But Swing-Friendly Mumbai

It will be a pulsating contest between, unarguably, the two best and most destructive batting units in IPL 2021 as Delhi Capitals clash with Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in the evening of the 18th of April, Sunday. Both teams have a win and a loss under their belt and would be keen to add points and move ahead on the leader’s board. The Capitals beat Chennai Super Kings but lost to Rajasthan Royals whereas the Punjab Kings overcame the Royals but were defeated by the Super Kings in an unusual low-scoring game in Mumbai.

Ranji Trophy Likely in December; No Irani, Duleep Trophy for 2021

Mumbai has witnessed two high scoring encounters but also witnessed two brilliant spells of swing bowling with the new ball which has wrecked the opposition top-order – one each by Jaydev Unadkat and Deepak Chahar.

Delhi Capitals

The top order of the Capitals had a rare bad day against some exceptional swing bowling by Jaydev Unadkat and would look to restore normalcy when they face the Punjab Kings on Sunday. Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan were in cracking form against CSK while Rishabh Pant gave glimpses of his prowess against the Royals. Marcus Stonis hasn’t started well in the tournament – DC need him to provide the impetus in the lower-order.

Chris Woakes has been the best bowler for the Capitals thus far. He has picked wickets with the new ball and been brilliantly restrictive, Avesh Khan has also impressed with his pace and returns in both the matches. Tom Curran has been expensive and may be replaced by Anrich Nortje who has rejoined the squad after testing negative for Covid-19.

Punjab Kings

KL Rahul would like to forget about their last outing in Mumbai where they were restricted to 106 for 8 courtesy some brilliant swing bowling by Deepak Chahar. Mayank Agarwal needs some runs and maybe it would be a good idea to swap his position with Chris Gayle.

Nicholas Pooran is wasted at number 5 and should be sent a position earlier. Another option would be to include T20 specialist Dawid Malan and bat him high up in the order. Shahrukh Khan lived up to his name against CSK and is a good find for Punjab Kings.

Mohammed Shami has been the pick of the bowlers and has picked 4 wickets in the tournament thus far. Riley Meredith made a good comeback after being hammered in his first encounter. Murugan Ashwin has been expensive and maybe replaced by Ravi Bishnoi. Jhye Richardson has not picked wickets and gone for a few and Moises Henriques might be drafted in his place.

India’s Greatest Ever Fielder: Michael Vaughan Heaps Praise on Ravindra Jadeja

WHEN: 18th April, 7:30 PM IST

WHERE: Mumbai, India

TELECAST: StarSports

LIVE STREAMING: Hotstar

DC Team News

The return of Nortje would further boost the pace battery of the Capitals.

Possible Playing XI: 1 Prithvi Shaw, 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 Ajinkya Rahane, 4 Rishabh Pant, 5 Marcus Stoinis, 6 Lalit Yadav, 7 Chris Woakes 8 R Ashwin, 9 Kagiso Rabada, 10 Anrich Nortje, 11 Avesh Khan

PBKS Team News

There could be as many as three changes for Punjab Kings. Ravi Bishnoi could replace Murugan Ashwin, Henriques may come in for Jhye Richardson and Dawid Malan may replace Nicholas Pooran.

Possible Playing XI: 1. KL Rahul, 2. Chris Gayle, 3. Dawid Malan, 4. Mayank Agarwal, 5. Deepak Hooda, 6 Shahrukh Khan, 7 Moises Henriques, 8 Mohammed Shami, 9 Ravi Bishnoi, 10 Riley Meredith, 11 Arshdeep Singh

Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches)

PBKS won by 5 wickets

Match Tied (DC won the Super Over)

DC won by 5 wickets

PBKS won by 14 runs

PBKS won by 4 runs

To watch out for

Rishabh Pant gave a glimpse of his destructive prowess against the Royals. He has been in stunning form across formats since December 2020.

Quotes:

DC: We were 15-20 runs short. But at least there is something to gain from this match, the bowlers did a great job at the start: A disappointed Rishabh Pant after the loss to Rajasthan Royals.

PBKS: There’s not much more to say. If any team loses five wickets in the first seven or eight overs, it’s always going to be catch up. They bowled well, we played some bad shots, that’s how the game goes: Punjab Kings’ Captain, KL Rahul on the collapse of the top-order against CSK.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here