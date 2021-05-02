IPL 2021: DC vs PBKS Preview - Batting Superweights Look To Continue Winning Momentum

Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings have both won two of their previous three matches and would look to continue the momentum as we head mid-way into IPL 2021. The Capitals have won five of their first seven matches while the Punjab Kings have blown hot and cold and lost four and won only three matches thus far. It will be a clash of the two best batting units, at least on paper, in the tournament.

Delhi Capitals

The top order of the Capitals has fired in the first-half of the competition. Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw are in the five top-scorers of the competition. The left-hander has aggregated 311 runs at a strike rate touching 132 in the competition while Shaw has been at his sublime best with an aggregate of 269 runs in 7 matches at a strike rate of 165.03. The right-hander has produced two Player of the Match performances in the last three matches.

Rishabh Pant has not been at his devastating best yet in the tournament while Marcus Stoinis also needs a few runs in the lower-order. Steven Smith has been the only big disappointment so far for the Capitals this season. He has just managed to score 80 runs in 4 innings at a strike rate of barely 113. There might be a case to strengthen the bowling replacing the Australian with the in-form Chris Woakes.

Avesh Khan has been the standout bowler for the Capitals this season with 13 wickets in 7 matches at an excellent economy of 7.38. Amit Mishra has also played his role well with 6 wickets giving away just 7.78 per over. Kagiso Rabada has not been at his wicket-taking best and has bagged just five in six matches this season. Axar Patel continues to be restrictive in the middle overs.

Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings are making a comeback into the competition after a poor start to their campaign. They have won two of their last three matches but are still very dependent on their skipper KL Rahul. While the bowlers set up the victory against the Mumbai Indians and all-rounder Harpreet Brar stole the show against RCB with the ball, it was the constant performances of Rahul at the top of the order which were the backbone of the two impressive performances by PBKS.

Rahul has switched between playing anchor and aggressor in the tournament depending on the need of the team and the situation of the match. PBKS would breathe a big sigh of relief that Chris Gayle was back at his destructive best against the Challengers.

Nicholas Pooran has run out of luck and will surely be replaced by the T20 specialist Dawid Malan. The West Indian has registered 4 ducks in 6 innings in the competition.

While the Indian bowlers have done well for the Punjab Kings the performance of the two big overseas recruits – Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith has been much below par.

Mohammed Shami is the leading wicket-taker with 8 wickets while Ravi Bishnoi has impressed in the middle overs with an economy rate of just 4.75.

WHEN: 2nd May, 7:30 PM IST

WHERE: Ahmedabad, India

TELECAST: StarSports

LIVE STREAMING: Hotstar

DC Team News

The Capitals could replace an out of sorts Steven Smith with the in-form Chris Woakes.

Possible Playing XI: 1 Prithvi Shaw, 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 Rishabh Pant, 4 Marcus Stoinis, 5 Shimron Hetmyer, 6 Lalit Yadav, 7 Chris Woakes 8 Axar Patel, 9 Kagiso Rabada, 10 Ishant Sharma, 11 Avesh Khan

PBKS Team News

Dawid Malan has to come in for Nicholas Pooran into the XI. They also need to get back the impressive Arshdeep Singh who brings variety into the attack and probably leave out Deepak Hooda.

Possible Playing XI: 1 KL Rahul, 2 Prabhsimran Singh, 3 Chris Gayle, 4 Dawid Malan, 5 Shahrukh Khan, 6 Chris Jordan, 7 Harpreet Brar, 8 Ravi Bishnoi, 9 Riley Meredith, 10 Arshdeep Singh, 11 Mohammed Shami

Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches)

DC lead the recent head to head 3-2. They beat PBKS by six wickets (with 10 balls to spare) in the first match between the two sides in IPL 2021 in Mumbai. Shikhar Dhawan was the star for the Capitals with a blazing 92 off just 49 deliveries.

DC won by 6 wickets

PBKS won by 5 wickets

Match Tied (DC won the Super Over)

DC won by 5 wickets

PBKS won by 14 runs

To watch out for

After starting the tournament in blistering form playing the role of the aggressor, Shikhar Dhawan has slowed down in the last three matches with Prithvi Shaw going all guns blazing at the other end. Expect the left-hander to return to his destructive best against the Punjab Kings.

Quotes:

DC: Wasn’t thinking anything to be honest. Was just waiting for the loose balls. We’ve played for four-five years now with Mavi, so I knew where he will bowl to me. I was prepared for the short ball. The first four-five balls he bowled were half-vollies so I was prepared for the short ball but unfortunately he didn’t bowl – Player of the Match Prithvi Shaw after his performance against KKR.

PBKS: We were preparing Brar. On a pitch like this, we felt like we needed a finger spinner who could hit hard lengths. He did exactly that and batted really well in the end as well. I am young myself, but I have been trying to speak to the boys and pass on whatever experience I have of IPL and international cricket – KL Rahul after his team’s comprehensive win against RCB.​

