IPL 2021, DC vs RR: Miller, Morris Star as Rajasthan Royals Edge Past Delhi Capitals in Last-Over Thriller

In another last-over finish of IPL 2021, Rajasthan Royals held their nerves with David Miller hitting a fifty before Chris Morris stepped up to fire his team to a three-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in Mumbai on Thursday. Chasing a below-part target of 148, RR made 150/7 in 19.4 overs for their first win of the season.

However, the winners of the inaugural season found themselves in a deep hole when they lost half their side for just 42 by the 10th over. It was thanks to Miller who anchored the chase and kept the innings from exploding. He started cautiously after walking in to bat at no. 5 and along with Rahul Tewatia (19), began rebuilding the innings with the pair adding 48 runs for the sixth wicket before being separated.

IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally

Miller scored an invaluable 62 off 43 with seven fours and two sixes but fell when RR needed 44 runs off 25 deliveries and three wickets remaining. However, allrounder Morris showed why RR broke the record for the most expensive player in IPL history by belting an unbeaten 36 off 18 with four sixes to take his team over the line.

Earlier, DC were bailed out by their captain Rishabh Pant who struck a brisk fifty after the last-year’s runners-up were reduced to 37/4 with thanks to a three-wicket burst from left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat (3/15). He accounted for DC’s top three – Prithvi Shaw (2), Shikhar Dhawan (9) and Ajinkya Rahane (8) inside the Powerplay.

Pant found himself in the middle much earlier than he would have anticipated and went on to score 51 off 32. With some handy contributions from the lower order, the skipper managed to take his team to a respectable total.

However, that total was never going to be challenging but Avesh Khan (3/32), Chris Woakes (2/22) and Kagiso Rabada (2/30) sliced through RR batting order to raise DC’s hopes.

And as it turned out, a late comeback powered by South African duo of Miller and Morris, poured cold water on their hopes with the latter finishing off the contest with a six.

Brief Scores: Rajasthan Royals 150/7 (David Miller 62, Chris Morris 36*; Avesh Khan 3/32) beat Delhi Capitals 147/8 (Rishabh Pant 51; Jaydev Unadkat 3/15) by three wickets

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here