IPL 2021, DC vs RR: Wasim Jaffer's Hilarious Tweet Revisits the Most Talked About Incident of 2019

With Delhi Capitals taking on Rajasthan Royals tonight, the ghost of that famous mankading incident came to the fore as Punjab Kings batting coach Wasim Jaffer shared this hilarious meme on Twitter. Jaffer’s tweet was referring to the 2019 incident between RR’s Jos Buttler and then KXIP’s Ravichandran Ashwin. While Buttler stayed on at RR, Ashwin had landed at Delhi Capitals since then. So, as these two come face to face tonight, all fans are now asking is what will be on offer at Wankhede.

Ravi Ashwin mankaded Buttler back in 2019 in a tense game. The game was heading for a solid finish and RR put KXIP under the pump thanks to Buttler’s fifty. With he being dismissed, the game turned and RR ended up falling short of 184-run target by 14 runs. The incident only gained notoriety after the result.

Match preview:

Delhi Capitals would like to make it two wins from as many matches when they clash with Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai on the 15th of April, Thursday. The Capitals registered a thumping win over Chennai Super Kings in their opening clash also at the Wankhede when they chased down a stiff target of 188 with seven wickets in hand and eight deliveries to spare. The Royals, on the other hand, put up a spirited show with the bat but went down narrowly to Punjab Kings in Mumbai on the 12th of April.With a plethora of superstars in both the line-ups, the contest promises to be a high-scoring affair on a batting friendly wicket at the Wankhede.

The Capitals seem to have all their bases covered. The biggest news from their camp would be the return of their two bowling superstars from last season – the South African fast bowling pair of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje. That would mean that the impressive Chris Woakes may have to sit out of the XI. However there is a Covid-19 scare around Nortje which has placed some uncertainty around his availability for the encounter.

