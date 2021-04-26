T20 CARNIVAL

IPL 2021: DC VS SRH: Match Tied, Super Over and The Twitterati Response

In the last match at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, SRH was tied with DC for a Super Over, which ended with DC nailing the match against SRH

This season of IPL cannot get more exciting as Sunday, 25 April witnessed two thrilling matches back to back, first CSK taking over RCB and second SRH vs DC.

In the last match at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, SRH was tied with DC for a Super Over, which ended with DC nailing the match against SRH. Here’s how the social media went nail-biting over the building suspense.

Some fanfam went all colloquial and had this to say,

The Orange Army’s Kane Williamson held a 66* off 51 which led SRH to a super over, but the losing side just ensemble 8 runs in the tiebreaker, he was quoted saying “it was a little tricky but a lot of positives to take from here”

The above tweet met with over 8k likes and umpteen comments, the fanfam was high on emotions as their favorite franchise couldn’t nail the match in the super over, it is rightly said “cricket is an emotion in India”, here are some of the responses

The winning side Delhi Capitals had Prithvi Shaw (52* off 39) with the bat and Avesh Khan (3/34), Axar Patel (2/26) with the bowl. Here’s what the bowlers had in mind

The Captain Rishabh Pant lead from the front in the super over and nailed a second win at Chepauk for DC, the netizens lauded this youngster and his risk-taking skills.

All is well that ends well, with the next stops being Delhi and Ahmedabad, it’ll be a breathtaking spectacle henceforth. The bars set high, a lot of drama is yet to unpack in the coming matches.

