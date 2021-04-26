- Match 21 - 26 Apr, MonMatch Ended123/9(20.0) RR 6.15
IPL 2021: DC VS SRH: Match Tied, Super Over and The Twitterati Response
In the last match at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, SRH was tied with DC for a Super Over, which ended with DC nailing the match against SRH
- Trending Desk
- Updated: April 26, 2021, 4:47 PM IST
This season of IPL cannot get more exciting as Sunday, 25 April witnessed two thrilling matches back to back, first CSK taking over RCB and second SRH vs DC.
Super game tonight, @Sunrisers
We gave everything to our fans right until the 252nd ball. Here’s to more epic encounters everytime we meet #SRHvDC pic.twitter.com/Z6lyCgvzAC
— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 25, 2021
Some clicks from last night’s thriller #SRHvDC #OrangeOrNothing #OrangeArmy #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/iYtxTnmrNX
— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 26, 2021
In the last match at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, SRH was tied with DC for a Super Over, which ended with DC nailing the match against SRH. Here’s how the social media went nail-biting over the building suspense.
DC win match but
Super sixex winner J Bairstow
Super striker. J Bairstow
Most valuable asset k viliamson
Power Play. Bairstow
— Ibrahim_3777 (@ibrahim_3337) April 25, 2021
Kane Williamson says ”Tired of playing super overs”
KIWIS and super overs don’t have a good relationship you all know ☹ pic.twitter.com/HBzI8tFTV1
— Prasoon Jain #WearMasks (@Prasoonjain31) April 26, 2021
Some fanfam went all colloquial and had this to say,
Middle chusko ra
Nkeppudu set aidhi ra teamuuu♀️
Assam feels pic.twitter.com/2bQiMiqkmE
— Vyshnavi Yshu✨DHFM (@vyshnavi66666) April 26, 2021
Warner
Bairstow
Manish
Kane
Samad
Jadhav
Shankar
Suchith
Rashid
Khaleel
Kaul.. idhi plan cheyi next match lo ah Virat singh kante ma garg bro ne best ♂️ vadini asalu teesi mingandi test player
— JAI (@The_Puchakaya_) April 26, 2021
The Orange Army’s Kane Williamson held a 66* off 51 which led SRH to a super over, but the losing side just ensemble 8 runs in the tiebreaker, he was quoted saying “it was a little tricky but a lot of positives to take from here”
View this post on Instagram
Played his heart out…#SRHvDC #OrangeOrNothing #OrangeArmy #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/S2mYqw6y7r
— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 25, 2021
The above tweet met with over 8k likes and umpteen comments, the fanfam was high on emotions as their favorite franchise couldn’t nail the match in the super over, it is rightly said “cricket is an emotion in India”, here are some of the responses
Give this man the highest award of honoury available please
Kane you are nothing less than Gawwwd in the eyes of SRH fans. Some brilliant performance today on that dusty pitch. Only few people with immense technique can do what you have done today.
— Love ❣️ #IPL2021 (@Cric_Banter) April 25, 2021
Frankly this franchise doesn’t deserve kane..
Even punjab will win cup if kane is transferred to them..
Serious question.. do we really need warner aa captain and permanent player of team.. we could have had a middle order overseas allrounder in his place..
— Hema sumanth Damarla (@crazysumanth) April 25, 2021
This both guys deserves a best team like #Csk or #Mi #Srh don’t deserve this best players #SRHvDC
Kane Bairstow #Bairstow#KaneMama #Kane #Kanewilliamson #Williamson pic.twitter.com/xgaDKGCQQF
— Christopher Nolan (@Prabhas2382) April 25, 2021
The winning side Delhi Capitals had Prithvi Shaw (52* off 39) with the bat and Avesh Khan (3/34), Axar Patel (2/26) with the bowl. Here’s what the bowlers had in mind
One shone bright on his comeback & delivered the Super Over while the other has been amongst the wickets.
Presenting the @DelhiCapitals‘ bowling aces: @akshar2026 & Avesh Khan – By @28anand #VIVOIPL #SRHvDC
Watch the full interview https://t.co/cbzKlVKG6t pic.twitter.com/EQNzo4bcMo
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 26, 2021
The Captain Rishabh Pant lead from the front in the super over and nailed a second win at Chepauk for DC, the netizens lauded this youngster and his risk-taking skills.
License to Thrill #YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #SRHvDC pic.twitter.com/2CLK1X2b4E
— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 25, 2021
42 Overs later
A thrilling win against #SRH in the Super Over makes it 2 in 2 for us in Chepauk #YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #SRHvDC pic.twitter.com/SpB85kX4VG
— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 25, 2021
— Ayush Kumar Yadav (@Ayush18virat) April 25, 2021
*Big big big fan of DC and pantastic pant*
— Rajesh (@Rajesh73436946) April 25, 2021
All is well that ends well, with the next stops being Delhi and Ahmedabad, it’ll be a breathtaking spectacle henceforth. The bars set high, a lot of drama is yet to unpack in the coming matches.
