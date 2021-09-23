IPL 2021 DC vs SRH: WATCH! Kane Williamson pulls off ridiculous catch to dismiss Prithvi Shaw

The No1 ranked Test batterin the world at the moment is making an impact in all formats of the game, not only with the bat andcalm-headed captaincy skills, but also with pulling off catches which would just make one’s jaw drop. The Sunrisers Hyderabad captain always goes the distance, which only proves his commitment to the sport every time he steps onto the field. During the IPL 2021 clash between Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday, Williamson claimed a wonderful sliding catch to help SRH dismiss DC openerPrithvi Shaw.

It was during the chase when Williamson showed off his fielding prowess. SRH bowler Khaleel Ahmed had bowled a delivery outside off-stump which led to Shaw lofting the delivery one-handed. Positioned at mid-on, Williamson ran backwards, keeping an eye on the shot and completed a wonderful sliding catch. Take a look.

Once the catch was taken, fans eventually had to take to social media to laud Williamson’s outstanding efforts. Here’s what a few fans had to say about Williamson’s catch:

Brilliant catch by Kane Williamson, he grabbed it perfectly and didn't let it slip. pic.twitter.com/IdxoE7zEl6— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 22, 2021

What a stunning catch by Kane Williamson 🔥🔥 #IPL2O21— Dhruvin_30 (@dhruvinsoni30) September 22, 2021

Insane catch by Kane Williamson! 🤩 #SRHvsDC— Abhishek Bangur (@29ab) September 22, 2021

That was the best catch of the IPL phase 2 so far. Well judged, Kane Williamson! #DCvSRH #SRHvsDC #IPL2021— Shantanu Smart (@smartshantanu) September 22, 2021

Despite Williamson’s efforts, Sunrisers Hyderabad are still struggling as they were handed an 8-wicket loss by Delhi Capitals. The 2020 IPL finalists restricted SRH in spite of Williamson winning the toss and opting to bat at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. SRH were able to put on 134/9 score with Abdul Samad being the highest run-getter for Hyderabad with 28 runs. Williamson was dismissed for 18 by Axar Patel as Delhi Capitals had total control in the match.

Rashid Khan was able to contribute with his 19-ball 22 as SRH were post 134/9. Delhi Capitals started the chase on a strong note, but SRH got their first breakthrough with Williamson’s brilliant catch to dismiss Shaw for 11.However, the rest of the Delhi Capitals batter brought the attack to SRH, with Dhawan (42), Iyer (47*) and Pant (35*) helping Delhi Capitals chase the set target of 135 down with ease, with 13 deliveries to spare.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will next face seventh-ranked Punjab Kings on September 25, from 7:30 PM IST onwards in Sharjah.

