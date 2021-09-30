IPL 2021: DC’s Shreyas Iyer challenges bowler during net session

Team India batter Shreyas Iyer,who was out of action in the first phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 owing to a shoulder injury, is making waves albeit with the bat in the second phase of the ongoing tournament. Coming down at No. 3, the middle-order specialist has scored 91 runs in three outings so far for the Delhi Capitals. Two of those innings helped the Delhi franchise to win as well. Prior to the IPL, Iyer was last seen in action during the ODI series against England at home before a shoulder injury ruled him out of a few national and international assignments. The 26-year-old underwent a surgery in April this year which kept him out of the Indian leg of IPL 2021, before it was cancelled abruptly due to Covid-19 cases within team bubbles.

"See that antenna on top? I'm gonna hit you there" | Shreyas Iyer has started his IPL2021 journey in solid fashion.

Since his stunning comeback, Iyer has certainly lived up to the expectations so far to impress selectors ahead of the high-voltage T20 World Cup. Owing to his latest form, the swashbuckling batter has been picked as a standby in Team India’s T20 World Cup squad.

In the meantime, fans got to catch sight of Iyer’s training in a recently-posted video on Delhi Capitals’ official Twitter handle. The close to sixminute-clip shows how the star batter preps during a practice session and his obsession with big-hitting is clearly evident as he called the sound of the ball hitting the bat ‘orgasmic.’

In the footage, the former DC skipper can also be seen challenging a bowler,saying, “See that antenna on top of the academy? I’m going to hit you there.” The stylish batter is spotted playing several big shots in the net session, which is sure to give the bowlers a hard time.

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals have already qualified for the playoffs by winning eight of their first 11 games. However, last year’s runners-up DC will be eyeing to retain their top two finish which will cushion their loss in the playoffs.

In their next assignment in the ongoing IPL 2021, DC will square off against defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) on Saturday, October 2 in Sharjah.

