IPL 2021: Deepak Chahar Registers Career-best IPL Figures, Impresses Ravi Shastri With 'Super Variations'

Following a forgettable outing against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Chennai Super Kings’ ace pacer Deepak Chahar ripped apart Punjab Kings batting line-up as he picked up four wickets to help CSK restrict KL Rahul-led PBKS to 106 in 20 overs.

Mayank Agarwal was his first scalp as he rattled his timber with a peach of a delivery that tailed just the bit to beat the outside edge and crashed onto off stump. Then he removed Chris Gayle and Nicholas Pooran inside three deliveries. With momentum on his side, MS Dhoni made him bowl all his four overs on the trot and he got rid of Deepak Hooda to finish his spell with a wicket maiden. He returned with the figures of 4/13 his best figures in the Indian Premier League so far.

His terrific spell not only impressed just the CSK faithful but also team India head coach Ravi Shastri, as he took to Twitter to applaud the 28-year-old.

“Proven fact. Genuine swing both ways with control can undo the best. Super variations. Brilliant @deepak_chahar9 #SKvsPBKS @IPL #IPL2021 @ChennaiIPL,” Ravi Shastri tweeted.

This is how his spell progressed:

1st over — 0,1,0,W,0,1

2nd over — 4,4,0,0,W,WD,1

3rd over — 1,W,0,W,0,0

4th over — 0,W,0,0,0,0

Speaking after the innings, Chahar said, “ I think it was more seam than swing and we bowled in the right areas. Last year was difficult for all of us. I had Covid, was in quarantine for 28 days and after that, I played in just 4 days. It was difficult for me to straightaway play a game from quarantine. We planned, prepared well for the game today, had to do a lot of planning because the first two games here were high-scoring. We got some time to prepare and things went our way as we executed well. I think chasing 107 will be easy for us and hopefully, we will finish well and keep the run rate high.” Riding on Deepak Chahar’s superb bowling performance, CSK restricted Punjab Kings to 106/8 — the lowest team total so far this season.

