IPL 2021: Deepak Hooda Gets Run Out in Most Bizarre Way; Fans Can't Get Enough of It

Mayank Agarwal was involved in a run out with his own collegue Deepak Hooda during their IPL encounter against Delhi Capitals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. So hilarious were the scenes that this became a talking point on Twitter. The incident happened when PBKS makeshift skipper Mayank Agarwal called for a run but Delhi Capitals Shimron Hetmyer fielded brilliantly to not only recover the ball but throw it back to the bowlers end. Meanwhile both ran and the fielders removed the stumps at both ends so that at least someone gets out. In the end it was Hood who got tun out. Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

Ok I really hope that runout gets nominations. #goodbadridiculous #Ipl2021 — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) May 2, 2021

Ki chal raha hai? 🙄 — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) May 2, 2021

Horrible mixup between Mayank Agarwal and Deepak Hooda, both reached the non striker’s crease. Deepak Hooda has been given out. pic.twitter.com/4OEVbeCQI3 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 2, 2021

When you take engineering and your best friend do the same.#DCvsPBKS #PBKSvsDC #Ipl2021 pic.twitter.com/FILTVIDpo1 — Naam Mein Kya Rakha Hai (@jeerank156777) May 2, 2021

In the end PBKS managed to post a total of 166/5 thanks Mayank’s 99 runs.

