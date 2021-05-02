T20 CARNIVAL

IPL 2021: Deepak Hooda Gets Run Out in Most Bizarre Way; Fans Can't Get Enough of It

Deepak Hooda got run out but not before chaos ensued and fans wondered who actually got dismissed.

Mayank Agarwal was involved in a run out with his own collegue Deepak Hooda during their IPL encounter against Delhi Capitals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. So hilarious were the scenes that this became a talking point on Twitter. The incident happened when PBKS makeshift skipper Mayank Agarwal called for a run but Delhi Capitals Shimron Hetmyer fielded brilliantly to not only recover the ball but throw it back to the bowlers end. Meanwhile both ran and the fielders removed the stumps at both ends so that at least someone gets out. In the end it was Hood who got tun out. Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

In the end PBKS managed to post a total of 166/5 thanks Mayank’s 99 runs.

