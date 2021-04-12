IPL 2021: Deepak Hooda Slams 28-ball 64, Scores his Highest IPL Score

Deepak Hooda is one underrated player in the Indian domestic circuit and also the IPL. The 25-year-old has played over 60 games in the league till now, but the world hasn’t seen the best of him. But if Monday’s innings against Rajasthan Royals is anything to go by — scored 64 from 28 — he has announced himself on the scene.

Hooda got to his third IPL fifty in just 20 balls. This is the fifth-fastest 50 for Punjab; seventh joint fastest in IPL. Apart from that he is the 10th player to hit a 20 ball 50. Not only that, this is also his highest IPL score.

Hooda had troubled times after IPL 2020. He had accused Baroda captain Krunal Pandya of bullying him in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy camp and left the team. However, after an investigation, the Baroda Cricket Association suspended him from the domestic season.

Meanwhile, KL Rahul is the most prolific scorer in the last few editions of the IPL. He has amassed more than 500 runs for Punjab Kings in each of the previous three seasons and has the highest aggregate of 1922 for any batsman between 2018 and 2020 in the competition. As Punjab Kings kicks off their campaign against Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai later today, we look at some of the numbers piled up by the stylish batsman in the IPL in the last few seasons and also some records and milestones he can surpass this season.

Rahul was the third-highest scorer with 659 runs at an average of 54.91 and strike rate of 158.41 including 6 fifties in 2018 – he was at his brutal and destructive best that season. Since then he has switched between the role of an anchor and an aggressor opening the innings for Punjab Kings. He had the second-highest aggregate in 2019 with 593 runs at 53.9 at a strike rate of 135.28 – his exploits included a hundred and six fifties.

