IPL 2021: 'Definitely Looks Like Virat Kohli Has Found His Rhythm'

After faring pretty well in the first phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) resumed their campaign in UAE with a a poor display. In their first outing, RCB suffered a humiliating nine-wicket defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match 31 of IPL 2021 earlier this week.

Opting to bat first in Abu Dhabi, RCB were bundled-up for a paltry 92 and KKR chased the low target comfortably with as many as 10 overs to spare.

Kohli also failed to make an impact, scoring just five runs as the veteran was sent back to the dugout by KKR’s Prasidh Krishna.

However, RCB head coach Mike Hesson feels that the team is ready to bounce back claiming that Kohli has found his rhythm back, and he can play some significant knocks in the upcoming matches.

Speaking on RCB’s official YouTube channel, Hesson said, “There are sometimes when our batters do that to get some extra opportunity. Virat is obviously desperate to do well,” Hesson said. “He (Kohli) likes one-on-one sessions to get his confidence to basically find his rhythm and it definitely looks like he has found it,” he added.

On Sunday, Kohli had revealed that he would relinquish his position as RCB captain after the IPL 2021 season. There are fears that the timing of his announcement could cause unrest in the RCB camp which will have an impact on how they fare in UAE.

Hesson differs saying Kohli’s announcement has had no impact on the morale of the players because “all were aware of it early on".

Kohli and Co are still in a comfortable position in the IPL 2021 standings.

They are currently placed third on the points table with five wins from eight games and would be confident of securing a place in the playoffs.

RCB’s next encounter will be against three-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday, September 24.

