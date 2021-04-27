IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals' Amit Mishra Warned for Applying Saliva on the Ball

Delhi Capitals spinner Amit Mishra has been warned for applying saliva on the ball. Applying saliva used to be a common tactic among bowlers, spinners alike to bowl more effective but in post Covid-19 world it remains a major offense where someone can transmit the virus or can even contract it. This was Mishra’s first warning. Earlier in the day, Delhi Capitals have won the toss and opted to bowl against RCB at the brand new Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally

After Pat Cummins, his compatriot Brett Lee has too donated in India’s fight against Covid-19. The country is reporting daily cases of three lakhs a day as it grapples with the second wave of the Coronavirus. Lee, who has a huge fan following in India, broke the news on Twitter.

Amit Mishra has given first warning for using Saliva in the ball. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 27, 2021

“India has always been like a second home for me. The love and affection that I have got from the people of this country both during my professional career and even after my retirement, holds a special place in my heart. It saddens me deeply to see people suffering due to the ongoing pandemic. I feel privileged to be in a position of making a difference and with that in mind, I’d like to donate 1 BTC (Bitcoin) to Crypto Relief to help with the purchase of oxygen supplies for the hospitals across India,” Lee said in an official statement.

Also read: Pat Cummins Donates USD 50,000 to PM Cares Fund in India’s Fight Against Covid-19

“Now is the time to be united and ensure we do as much as we can to help the ones in need. I’d also want to thank all the frontline workers who have been working round the clock during these tough times. I request people to please take care, stay at home, wash your hands and head out only if absolutely necessary, wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Well done Pat Cummins for the initiative yesterday,” he added.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here