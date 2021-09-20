IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals' Australian All-rounder Marcus Stoinis Aims to Become World's Best Finisher

Delhi Capitals’ Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis who played an important role in their journey to the IPL final last year has said that aims to become the world’s best finisher in the coming years. Stoinis, who was Delhi’s third-highest run scorer behind Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer, was unable to replicate his form in IPL 2021, scoring just 71 runs in 8 games. The 32-year-old had opted out of Australia’ limited-overs tours of West Indies and Bangladesh, is set to return to the cricket pitch when Delhi Capitals take on SunRisers Hyderabad on Wednesday. He has also his eyes set on the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup.

“My next phase, the way I see it, over the next three years I want to be not only the best finisher in Australia, I want to be the best finisher in the world," Stoinis told ESPNcricinfo.

“So that’s what I’ve spent my time thinking about and preparing myself for. It doesn’t mean that I’m going to be able to do it for the Melbourne Stars as well. It might mean the role is going to change. But I’ve got a great opportunity to do it with Delhi under Punter (coach Ricky Ponting), and a great opportunity in this World Cup. Whether it’s in this World Cup or the next World Cup, that’s up to me."

The all-rounder is also eager to play his role as a bowler in the UAE, since he has struggled to produce in that regard recently due to niggles.

“Usually when the shoe is on the other foot and I’m bowling, I’m pretty aware that the batting team is going to look to target me," he said. “My skill is in understanding the game as a batsman, what the batsmen are trying to do.

“I think you’ve got to realise that you’re only just trying to cause half a mistake. You don’t need to always completely deceive the batsman," the Australian added.

Delhi Capitals are currently placed second in the IPL 2021 points table and Stoinis believes they could continue to to perform well if they play like they have nothing to lsoe. “The key for us is going to this tournament having each other’s back, looking to play like we’ve got nothing to lose because, at the end of the day, we don’t have anything to lose," he said.

“I think if we play with that freedom and that excitement, we’re going to do something special. I think that’s the way we’ve got to attack that. There’s enough talent. There are so many good players in our team that there’s no reason why we shouldn’t," Stoinis added.

Delhi Capitals will resume their IPL 2021 journey when they take on SunRisers Hyderabad on Wednesday.

