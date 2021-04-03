IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals' Axar Patel Tests Positive for Covid-19

In a huge blow to Delhi Capitals, spinner Axar Patel has tested positive for Coronavirus. Earlier Nitish Rana too was said to be Covid-19 positive but KKR later clarified that the cricketer was found negative later. The Indian Premier League begins on April 9 with Capitals playing their first game on the very next day on April 10.

Kolkata Knight Riders player Nitish Rana has clarified that he has tested negative for Covid-19. His statement comes after there were rumours that he has tested positive and was asked undergo quarantine. His team came out with a statement soon.”Nitish Rana had checked into the KKR team hotel in Mumbai, on March 21, 2021 with a negative COVID report which was done on March 19, 2021. As per IPL protocol, he was tested on March 22, during his quarantine and the report showed that he was positive.”

“He has had no symptoms and has been completely asymptomatic since. Again as per IPL protocol, he isolated himself and was tested again today. We are glad to report that he has tested negative. We expect him to start training with the team shortly and be fully fit well before the start of the season.”

Earlier it was reported that the 26-year-old batsman, who made 352 runs in 14 matches during the Indian Premier League 2020 season in the UAE, was holidaying in Goa before joining the team and his positive test report came two days ago, according to a report in Dainik Bhaskar.

The franchise did not respond to calls from IANS asking for confirmation.Rana is under observation and undergoing quarantine at the team hotel.The left-hander has played 60 matches in his IPL career, which began in 2016. He has so far scored 1,437 runs at an average of 28.17 and a strike rate of 135.56.