IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals Captain Rishabh Pant Hopes for Bubble-free Life With This Throwback Post
Pant remained not out in the first match for his team, scoring 15 off 12 balls after Prithvi Shaw (72) and Shikhar Dhawan (85) set up the 189-run chase.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: April 12, 2021, 1:01 PM IST
Delhi Capitals started this year’s Indian Premier League on a good note after beating Chennai Super Kings in some style at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday and are currently at the top of the table with a better net run-rate.
However, DC captain Rishabh Pant had other wishes on his list. Pant posted a throwback photo on Twitter, where he can be seen posing in front of a sea, pulling a joke on how he maintained social distancing even before it was the ‘new normal’. Pant also hoped that the ‘bubble life’ comes to an end soon and people can return to their normal routine.
Trying to maintain दो हाथ की दूरी before it became the new normal 😂Seriously though, hope we can get past this challenge and go back to a bubble-free life soon!#Throwback pic.twitter.com/ltPYvhMD6S
— Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) April 11, 2021
However, looks like it may not happen soon as COVID-19cases in India continue to rise and chances of state-wise lockdowns are also being considered. India reported 1,52,879 new cases on Sunday and it took the country’s total to 13,527,717, according to the Health Ministry data. The country also reported 839 new fatalities, which took the total death toll to 170,209.
India continues to struggle to deal with the second wave of COVID-19 and the nation is also behind the set goal to vaccinate 300 million people by August this year. A total of 98 million vaccines has been given, making for 3.6 per cent of the population. 6 per cent have been given just the first dose, while 0.9 per cent have received both the jabs.
If this continues to be the case, not only will normalcy return after a long time but sports will continue to be played behind closed doors and Pant’s hopes of resuming normal life will have to take a back seat.
For now, though, he and his team will be fully concentrated on the IPL following their dominant display against MS Dhoni’s side. Pant remained not out in the first match for his team, scoring 15 off 12 balls after Prithvi Shaw (72) and Shikhar Dhawan (85) set up the 189-run chase.
DC will next play Rajasthan Royals on Thursday.
