IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals Donate INR 1.5 Crores in India's Fight Against Covid-19
Earlier in the day, Rajasthan Royals also came forward to help fight the war against COVID-19 by donating INR 7 Crores
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 29, 2021, 6:36 PM IST
Indian Premier League franchise Delhi Capitals have become the latest IPL team to donate a sizeable amount in India’s fight against Covid-19. The Delhi-based franchise on its official Twitter account announced that Delhi Capitals patrons, the JSW Foundation and GMR Varalakshmi Foundation are offering financial support amounting to INR 1.5 Crores to NCR based NGOs, the Hemkunt Foundation and Uday Foundation.
“Delhi Capitals and its patrons, the @JSWFoundation & GMR Varalakshmi Foundation are offering financial support amounting to INR 1.5 Cr to NCR based NGOs, the @Hemkunt_Fdn and the @UdayFoundation. #DilDikhaDilli #YehHaiNayiDilli“, the Tweeted.
