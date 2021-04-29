IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals Donate INR 1.5 Crores in India's Fight Against Covid-19

Indian Premier League franchise Delhi Capitals have become the latest IPL team to donate a sizeable amount in India’s fight against Covid-19. The Delhi-based franchise on its official Twitter account announced that Delhi Capitals patrons, the JSW Foundation and GMR Varalakshmi Foundation are offering financial support amounting to INR 1.5 Crores to NCR based NGOs, the Hemkunt Foundation and Uday Foundation.

“Delhi Capitals and its patrons, the @JSWFoundation & GMR Varalakshmi Foundation are offering financial support amounting to INR 1.5 Cr to NCR based NGOs, the @Hemkunt_Fdn and the @UdayFoundation. #DilDikhaDilli #YehHaiNayiDilli“, the Tweeted.

This is not the first time that DC have come out help in the fight against COVID-19. Last week, alarmed by the rate of Covid-19 spread across the country, the Indian Premier League (IPL) team Delhi Capitals (DC) launched a campaign named 'Project Plasma' for people, who have recovered from the disease, to come forward and donate their blood plasma.

Their players almost daily appeal to Covid-19 survivors to come forward and donate their blood plasma so that the lives of critically ill patients could be saved. On Thursday, April 29th Lalit Yadav urged their fans to donate plasma.

The Delhi Capitals will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their next match in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

