IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals Edge Sunrisers Hyderabad in First Super Over of Season

Delhi Capitals edged Sunrisers Hyderabad in the first Super Over of IPL 2021 which concluded the Chennai leg of the tournament at the MA Chidambaram stadium on Sunday. With both teams tied on 159, the game went to a Super Over. SRH managed only 7 runs (which could have been 8 if not for a one short from David Warner), which DC knocked off in the last ball.

Super over report

SRH made a bizarre decision to not send Jonny Bairstow. David Warner and Williamson managed 7 runs off Axar Patel. The key moment turned out to be the last ball, where David Warner was marginally ‘one short’ while coming back for a second run.

Expecting Rashid Khan to bowl, DC sent Rishabh Pant and Shikhar Dhawan. Pant found the boundary once, through a reverse scoop over short third man. The game came down to 1 off 1, which DC managed to get. If not for the one short, the game would have gone into another Super Over.

Main match report

Prithvi Shaw’s (53) half century helped Delhi Capitals score 159/4 wickets in 20 overs, while Kane Williamson’s unbeaten 66 took SRH to the same score.

Shaw put up an opening partnership of 81 runs with Shikhar Dhawan (28) after which captain Rishabh Pant (37) and Steve Smith (34 not out) scored 58 runs for the third wicket. Smith hit a six and a four in the last over to take DC close to the 160-run mark.

Opting to bat, DC got off to a perfect start with Shaw smashing Khaleel Ahmed for three consecutive boundaries. The 12 runs they scored was the highest in the first over in this year’s IPL so far.

Shikhar Dhawan, dropped on 0 by Kedar Jadhav off Siddharth Kaul, played second fiddle to Shaw who was in an attacking mood. He used the Power Play to good effect, taking DC past 50 inside six overs. The duo added 81 for the opening wicket before Dhawan was bowled by Rashid Khan in the 11th over. In the next over, Shaw was run out trying to steal a single after Jonny Bairstow had missed a stumping chance off Rishabh Pant.

At 84 for 2, DC needed stability and they got that with Steve Smith joining Pant. While Smith knocked it around, Pant was the aggressor.

SRH kept DC in check but their poor catching cost them. They dropped Pant and Smith, and Khaleel Ahmed’s last over cost 14 runs as DC set a target of 160.

SRH’s chase started with a bang, with Jonny Bairstow going berserk. At the other end though, they lost David Warner run out looking for a quick single in the fourth over. That didn’t stop Bairstow from going all guns blazing; he smacked 38 off 18 before falling caught at mid on, looking to hit Avesh Khan in the final over of Power Play.

SRH managed 56 for 2 in the Power Play – a good base but at the cost of their two star batsmen. The other star batsman – Kane Williamson – kept then going through the middle overs in typical style.

Williamson’s partner, Virat Singh, struggled big time for a 4-ball 14 before he too fell to Avesh. His exit was followed soon by Kedar Jadhav’s, the batsman making 9 off 9 before being stumped off Amit Mishra.

At that stage, the equation was 56 off 34. It came down to 43 off 24, with Williamson crossing his 50 off 42 balls. It was within SRH’s reach but Axar Patel got Abhishek Sharma and Rashid Khan lbw in successive balls to kill the chase. 39 off 18 became 28 off 12. SRH lost Vijay Shankar but J Suchith, playing his first game this year, smashed a six and a four to make it 16 off 6.

Kagiso Rabada would have defended that on most days, but Williamson scooped a boundary and Suchith smacked a huge six to take the game deep. With 2 needed off 1 ball, SRH sneaked a single and took it to the Super Over.

