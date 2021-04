IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals Full Squad & Players Bought This Year

Delhi Capitals have been the most improved team of the league and they reached their first-ever finals last year, where they were beaten by Mumbai Indians. The team appears to have a settled core, but ahead of the season, Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out owing to an injury. Rishabh Pant will lead the side in his absence and under the tutelage of Ricky Ponting, they will be a force to reckon with this season.

Ahead of the IPL 2021 auctions, Delhi Capitals released six players and then bought Umesh Yadav and Vishnu Vinod to fill the vacant slots. Also, they snapped up Steve Smith to add steel to their middle order.

Before the IPL 2021 auction, the franchise released 6 players out of the team. These included Alex Carey, Keemo Paul, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Lamichhane, Mohit Sharma and Jason Roy. With the absence of Shreyas in the team, it will be interesting to see how the DC squad performs under Pant.

Here we take a look at the complete squad of the Delhi Capitals:

Batsmen: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Steve Smith, Sam Billings, Shimron HetmyerBowlers: Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Umesh Yadav, Tom Curran, Avesh Khan, Lalit Yadav, Pravin Dubey, Ripal Patel, Lukman Hussain Meriwala, M SiddharthAll-rounders: Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Chris WoakesWicket-keepers: Rishabh Pant (wk), Vishnu Vinod (wk), Aditya Tare (wk)

Here is the full list of players bought by Delhi Capitals in IPL auction 2021:

Tom Curran (All-Rounder)- Rs. 5.25 croreSteveSmith (Batsman)- Rs. 2.2 croreSam Billings (Wicket-Keeper)- Rs. 2 croreUmesh Yadav (Bowler)- Rs. 1 CroreRipal Patel (All-Rounder)- Rs. 20 LakhVishnu Vinod (Wicket-Keeper) – Rs. 20 LakhLukman Hussain Meriwala (Bowler) – Rs. 20 LakhM Siddharth (Bowler ) – Rs. 20 Lakh