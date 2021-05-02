- Match 29 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
PUN
DEL167/3(20.0) RR 8.3
Delhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
- Match 28 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
RAJ
HYD165/8(20.0) RR 11
Rajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
- Match 30 - 3 May, MonUp Next
KKR
RCB
19:30 IST - Ahmedabad
- Match 31 - 4 May, TueUp Next
SRH
MI
19:30 IST - Delhi
IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals Go Top, Beat Punjab Kings By 7 Wickets After Shikhar Dhawan Fifty
With this win, Delhi Capitals have now registered their sixth win in eight games played so far in this season.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 2, 2021, 11:17 PM IST
Delhi Capitals beat a listless Punjab Kings by seven wickets to move to the top of IPL standings. This season is already turning out to be the dream as the Capitals have now tasted success for the sixth time under Rishabh Pant, someone who is relatively new to the world of captaincy. Coming back to Motera, everything fell in place right from the word ‘go’ as openers Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw gave them a brisk start in a chase of 167.
IPL 2021
Both managed to add 63 runs in the first six (a run rate of more than 10). This shook Punjab Kings and especially their makeshift captain Mayank Agarwal who had to bring in last game’s star performer Harpreet Brar. Although he removed Shaw, but the body language of PBKS players were always dropping and no one even bothered to try new things and try and get a breakthrough.
The target was not a huge one and Dhawan’s purple patch didn’t help matters either. He went onto remain unbeaten at 69 and see the Capitals home besides taking the Orange Cap. Earlier the cap was with KL Rahul but with him being ruled out for the season, Dhawan looks set for the long haul.
Earlier Mayank Agarwal was unbeaten on 99 off 58 balls on his debut as Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain and led his team to 166/6 in 20 overs against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.Opener Agarwal became only the second batsman after Suresh Raina in 2013 to end an innings on 99. He hit two fours and a six off the last three balls of the innings and out up a partnership of 52 runs for the third wicket with Dawid Malan (26) and a 41-run stand for the fifth wicket with Shahrukh Khan (4)
(With IANS inputs)
