IPL 2021, Delhi Capitals Mid-Season Review: Under Rishabh Pant, DC Continue to Improve
The team seemed to have all the bases covered and looked the team to beat
- Trending Desk
- Updated: May 10, 2021, 11:00 AM IST
After stumbling in the final block against Mumbai Indians last season, Delhi Capitals made a superb start in 2021. The team seemed to have all the bases covered and looked the team to beat. The batting efforts were led by Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw, while young Avesh Khan and Kagiso Rabada were very consistent with the ball.
Also, the experience of Amit Mishra and Axar Patel helped new captain Rishabh Pant exert control even in the middle overs.
Before the pandemic forced the league to be postponed, Delhi Capitals won six matches out of the eight played. They are only the second team to have played more than seven games and are at the top of the table.
The start was not very auspicious for them as they lost their skipper Shreyas Iyer at the start of the tournament and the spinner R Ashwin pulled out midway. However, they found their bearings under new captain Rishabh Pant and have been dominant this season.
Axar helped them recover from the loss of Ashwin. At the same time, IPL legend Amit Mishra continued to pick up wickets.
The biggest positives for them have been Dhawan and Shaw as well as Avesh.
While Dhawan is the leading run-scorer in the tournament so far, Shaw is at number 4. Their highest score of the season was 198 runs for the loss of four wickets.
Avesh Khan became the second highest wicket-taker of the season before the season was called off. He picked up 14 wickets in eight matches.
“This is a different Delhi than it was years ago, right? And the reason that it is, what all you guys have brought to the franchise. Not about me, not about coaches, it’s about you, right? This is your team now. New skipper Rishabh, it’s you team. My coaching has a pretty simple basis. You turn up with the right attitude, you put in the effort, you bring in the commitment, and you care, then you’re sweet with me. Alright? They’re gonna be team values of ours, over the next couple of months,” head coach Ricky Ponting said to the squad just before the season was about to start and the team responded to this call.
