IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals' Pacers Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ben Dwarshuis Arrive in UAE

IPL 2021 table toppers, Delhi Capitals’ foreign pace bowling battery of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Ben Dwarshuis have landed in the UAE and have reached the team hotel in Dubai on Wednesday ahead of the resumption of the second leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

According to treports, all three players were tested for COVID-19 upon arrival and all of them tested negative. “Delhi Capitals’ fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje from South Africa and Ben Dwarshuis from Australia arrived at the team hotel in Dubai on Wednesday, 15 September 2021. All players were tested for Covid-19 upon arrival," Delhi Capitals said in a statement.

“Dwarshuis will be in quarantine for six days, meanwhile, the South African players have entered the Delhi Capitals bio-bubble directly from the bio-bubble set up for the recently-concluded ODI and T20I series in Sri Lanka," it said.

Ben Dwarshuis was brought in by Delhi Capitals as a replacement for their English bowler Chris Woakes, who pulled out of the UAE leg of the Indian Premier League, 2021. So far, Dwarshuis has taken 100 wickets in 82 T20s at an average of 23.73. He represents the Sydney Sixers in Big Bash League and is the sixth-highest wicket-taker in the history of the tournament with 85 wickets in 69 matches.

Chris Woakes has revealed that he pulled out of the cash-rich league because it would have been extremely hard to play three back-to-back tournaments so he chose T20 World Cup 2021 and the Ashes series over the IPL.

“With the World Cup and the Ashes, it would have been too much in a short space of time. I would have loved to have been part of the IPL but something has to give," Woakes told ‘The Guardian’.

The Delhi Capitals will take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 22 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

(With IANS Inputs)

