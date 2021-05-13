IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals’ Performance This Year in Numbers

Delhi Capitals was the side that seemed to have all their bases covered in the season so far in IPL 2021. When the season was postponed, Delhi Capitals ended with the top spot in IPL 2021 points table. They won 6 matches out of 8 and had the players for almost all situations. The side flexed their muscles and won a number of games quite comfortably which makes them prime contenders to go all the way and clinch the title.

Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant were the consistent performers with the bat. The opening combination of Dhawan and Shaw gave the side explosive starts and put a lot of pressure on the opposition attacks in the powerplay. Their bowling efforts were led by young Indian pacer Avesh Khan, who was impressive both with the new ball and then towards the death overs.

Kagiso Rabada is always a bank, while Amit Mishra keeps picking up wickets in the IPL. R Ashwin started well, but he pulled out mid-game owing to the pandemic due to personal reasons. After Ashwin’s exit, Axar Patel stepped in his position and filled the hole perfectly.

New captain Rishabh Pant has stepped into the role of leading the side quite naturally and this has heled the side recover from the loss of Shreyas Iyer, who has been injured and undergoing recovery. Such has been their dominance that the side occupies the number 1 slot with a net run rate of +0.547.

A lot of this success has to be attributed to the presence of coach Ricky Ponting, who has invested a lot in the young talents. Ponting has put his trust on the young team of players and has kept backing Pant’s captaincy. This confidence has led the team to go ahead in the points table.

