IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals' Sam Billings has found an unique way of doing 'Bhangra', Watch here

Sam Billings is a lively character and that made him one of the most likeable players during his time with the Chennai Super Kings. However, he was released by CSK and in this year’s IPL 2021 auction, Billings was picked up by Delhi Capitals. He looks to have cut a happy figure in the Delhi dressing room too.

The Capitals’s Twitter account on Monday posted a video of Billings, where he can be seen breaking into a ‘Bhangra’ like jig in training with resistance bands.

Twitterati loved a bit of fun and some users had interesting takes as well. While most people posted memes. A user said that this fits the Bhangra Billing.

Fits the Bhangra Billing. — Nordic CricPundits (@CricPundits) April 12, 2021

The Englishman would be hoping to remain positive and get a game in Delhi colours this IPL ahead of the World T20 later this year in October-November. Delhi didn’t need his services in their first match against Chennai Super Kings as they won the game by 7 wickets at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan were in imperious form for last year’s finalists as they chased down 189 with ease. DC won the game with eight balls to spare after an opening partnership of 138 gave them a thunderous start. Shaw scored a 38-ball 72 while Dhawan managed 85 off 54 balls before falling in the 17th over. However, captain Rishabh Pant and Marcus Stoinis ensured they won the game in the 19th over of the match.

Billings, who has 334 runs from 22 matches in the IPL, will find it hard to break into the squad with the South African pace duo of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje returning to the side,while former Australia captain Steve Smith will also be a consideration.

DC played Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes,Stoinis and Tom Curran as their overseas player in the first game.

The Capitals will play their second game on Thursday against Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

