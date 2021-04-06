- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals Shares Ravichandran Ashwin’s Master Gym Sessions on Social Media
In a video uploaded by the official Twitter handle of the Delhi franchise, Ashwin can be seen grooving to the popular Vaathi Coming song from the Tamil film Master.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: April 6, 2021, 7:49 PM IST
Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL), players are often seen in their most candid avatars. Visuals of team photoshoots, videos involving players and their activities always make for an entertaining watch for the audience. One such recent video shared online by IPL franchise Delhi Capitals (DC) showsTeam India spin ace Ravichandran Ashwin enjoying his gym sessions.
In a video uploaded by the official Twitter handle of the Delhi franchise, Ashwin can be seen grooving to the popular Vaathi Comingsong from the Tamil film Master. The song can be heard in the background, as the spinner tries the viral dance move of the song. The 35-second video was captioned byDelhi Capitals as, “Master certainly knows how to enjoy his gym sessions”. They further tagged the spinner and the Taj Mahal Mumbai in the tweet, additionally adding that they don’t “own the copyright to the music.”
Watch it here:
Master certainly knows how to enjoy his gym sessions 😉
Disclaimer: We do not own copyright to the music.#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #VaathiComing @ashwinravi99 @TajMahalMumbai pic.twitter.com/d9GbtfiFyU
— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 6, 2021
The tweet has raked in over 42,000 views, 8,500 likes and close to 2,000 Retweets since going online on April 6 morning. The post received mixed reactions, as a section of fans loved Ashwin’s preparations, while another mocked the spinner to have missed the Legislative Assembly polls which are underway in Tamil Nadu.
Meanwhile, last year’s IPL runners-up Delhi Capitalshave come a long way since their inception. They are yet to win the IPL title, but have been an improved outfit under young captain Shreyas Iyer and coach Ricky Ponting. Unfortunately, for the Delhi franchise, Iyer will not be leading them this year and will miss the season due to a shoulder injury. Rishabh Pant, who joined the franchise in 2016, has been named captain of the side. Under head coach Ricky Ponting, who joined the franchise in 2018, the team have qualified for the playoffs twice and have even played their maiden final. Ponting had earliercoached Mumbai Indians to title victory twice and he will hope to win his and Delhi Capitals maiden title in the upcoming season.
