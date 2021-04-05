- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals’ Skipper Rishabh Pant Plays ‘Box Cricket’ With Teammates | WATCH
Rishabh Pant was seen playing "box cricket" with teammates Ravichandran Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane during a team-related TV shoot.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: April 5, 2021, 11:13 AM IST
As the eight participating franchises of the Indian Premier League (IPL) are busy fine-tuning their squads ahead of the tournament, Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant was seen playing ‘box cricket’ with teammates Ravichandran Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane during a team-related TV shoot.
In a video uploaded by the official Twitter handle of the Delhi franchise, Pant is seen throwing a ball at Rahane. As he plays the ball , Ashwin takes a catch and celebrates. The 10-second video, Delhi Capitals captioned the video post as, “Breaks during a shoot are for box cricket.” However, it is not clear why Pant asked his team to tag Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batsman Shubman Gill in the post.
Watch it here:
While it isn’t clear why Pant asked Gill to be tagged in the video, cricket fans had their own versions as they took to the comments section to express their reactions.
One user wrote that Gill was tagged because the young opener normally fields in “silly” (close-in) positions in Test cricket.
“So Shubhaman will be next year in dc as skipper wants,” wrote another.
So shubhaman will be next year in dc as skipper wants.
— XYZ (@Nirav_GJ) April 4, 2021
A third user jokingly wrote that they follow “whatever the skipper says”.
While most of the comments were directed towards Pant, one user was happy to see Ashwin “fielding at short leg” and further wrote “it made my day.”
Delhi Capitals, who finished as runners-up last season, will start their IPL 2021 campaign against Chennai Super Kings on April 10 in Mumbai. However, this year the Delhi franchise will be without their regular captain Shreyas Iyer. He was injured during the recently-concluded ODI series against England, which had ruled him out of the last two ODIs and the entire IPL season.
In his absence, Pant was handed over the reins of the team for the upcoming season.
