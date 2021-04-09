- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
CHE
KOL202/10(20.0) RR 11
Chennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
- Match 14 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended120/10(19.4) RR 6.1
PUN
HYD121/1(19.4) RR 6.1
Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
MI
19:30 IST - Chennai
- Match 18 - 24 Apr, SatUp Next
RR
KKR
19:30 IST - Wankhede, Mumbai
IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals Skipper Rishabh Pant Sledges Teammate Sam Billings During Net Practice Sessions - watch
The IPL 2020 runners-up are leaving no stone unturned in preparing for the new season and Pant added some flair to it in his own way.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: April 9, 2021, 11:55 AM IST
Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Season 14, Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Rishabh Pant’s superb form with the bat and gloves is already the talk of the town. The wicketkeeper-batsman was handed reins of the Delhi franchise after Shreyas Iyer was ruled out for the entire season due to a shoulder injury. The IPL 2020 runners-up are leaving no stone unturned in preparing for the new season and Pant added some flair to it in his own way.
Apart from his batting prowess, Pant was in the limelight for his hilarious banter from behind the stumps during the recent England and Australia series. During one of the team’s recent training sessions, the 23-year-old tried his sledging skills on Billings from behind the stumps.
In a video shared on the official Instagram account of the Delhi Capitals, Pant can be heard sledging Billings, “Mate, welcome to India, Chennai.” After a few balls, Pant remarks “Bowled, someone is not hitting,” after Billings was dismissed in the nets.
View this post on Instagram
The Delhi franchise captioned the video and wrote that Pant “can’t resist himself, even during practice”. And the short video clip raked in over two lakh views and tons of user comments.
IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 SCHEDULE | IPL 2021 Points Tally
Apart from continuing the good work with the gloves in IPL 2021, Pant will have to be on his toes as a skipper. Additionally, he will have to bear the responsibilities of guiding the bowlers and also take crucial DRS calls for the side.
While the southpaw will look to inspire DC to their maiden IPL title this year, after his heroics for the national side. However, he did not have a great outing in the previous IPL season. Pant batted in 14 of 17 matches, scoring 343 runs, with an average of just above 21. With the gloves, the 23-year-old took 13 catches in IPL 2020.
Meanwhile, DC will kickstart their IPL 2021 season against MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings, on Saturday, April 10, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
CHE vs KOL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1521 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
-
PUN vs HYD, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1421 Apr, 2021 ChennaiHyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
-
MUM vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1320 Apr, 2021 ChennaiDelhi beat Mumbai by 6 wickets
-
CHE vs RAJ, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1219 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Rajasthan by 45 runs
-
PUN vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1118 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiDelhi beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
RCB vs RR, IPL, 202122 Apr Thursday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
PBKS vs MI, IPL, 202123 Apr Friday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
-
RR vs KKR, IPL, 202124 Apr Saturday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
CSK vs RCB, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 15:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
SRH vs DC, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Complete Schedule