IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals Skipper Rishabh Pant Sledges Teammate Sam Billings During Net Practice Sessions - watch

Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Season 14, Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Rishabh Pant’s superb form with the bat and gloves is already the talk of the town. The wicketkeeper-batsman was handed reins of the Delhi franchise after Shreyas Iyer was ruled out for the entire season due to a shoulder injury. The IPL 2020 runners-up are leaving no stone unturned in preparing for the new season and Pant added some flair to it in his own way.

Apart from his batting prowess, Pant was in the limelight for his hilarious banter from behind the stumps during the recent England and Australia series. During one of the team’s recent training sessions, the 23-year-old tried his sledging skills on Billings from behind the stumps.

In a video shared on the official Instagram account of the Delhi Capitals, Pant can be heard sledging Billings, “Mate, welcome to India, Chennai.” After a few balls, Pant remarks “Bowled, someone is not hitting,” after Billings was dismissed in the nets.

The Delhi franchise captioned the video and wrote that Pant “can’t resist himself, even during practice”. And the short video clip raked in over two lakh views and tons of user comments.

Apart from continuing the good work with the gloves in IPL 2021, Pant will have to be on his toes as a skipper. Additionally, he will have to bear the responsibilities of guiding the bowlers and also take crucial DRS calls for the side.

While the southpaw will look to inspire DC to their maiden IPL title this year, after his heroics for the national side. However, he did not have a great outing in the previous IPL season. Pant batted in 14 of 17 matches, scoring 343 runs, with an average of just above 21. With the gloves, the 23-year-old took 13 catches in IPL 2020.

Meanwhile, DC will kickstart their IPL 2021 season against MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings, on Saturday, April 10, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

