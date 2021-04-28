IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals Skipper Rishabh Pant Urges Covid Survivors to Donate Plasma

Indian Premier League (IPL) team Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Rishabh Pant on Wednesday appealed to Covid-19 survivors to come forward and donate their blood plasma so that the lives of critically ill patients could be saved.

In a video message posted on the franchise’s website, the wicketkeeper-batsman said, “In the last few months, the number of Covid-19 cases in India has gone up. If you have recovered from Covid, please go and donate your plasma.”

Pant also requested people not to spread misinformation about the disease.

“I request everyone to not take this lightly and strictly follow the guidelines issued by the government and experts. It is important that you verify any information related to Covid relief and only then share it further,” the DC skipper added.

Plasma therapy is one of several treatments given to critically ill patients where the plasma from a fully recovered Covid survivor is extracted and injected into the bloodstream of an infected patient.

Research has shown that the antibodies in the plasma of recovered patients when injected into the bloodstream of critically ill patients, helps them recover from the diseases faster.

DC opener Shikhar Dhawan had, in a video posted on his Instagram on Tuesday, said, “So many people are running around in blood banks and hospitals to save their loved ones. If you are a Covid survivor, you have a superpower to save a life. Do not let it go waste. Connect with Fever FM and join the Project Plasma if you wish to donate and earn blessings.”

“In these tough times, we all need them the most. With your help, we can defeat the virus and save lives. Donate plasma,” Dhawan added.

DC, in a joint initiative with Fever FM, are connecting survivors who reach out to them with patients in need of plasma at various hospitals in Delhi.

“The most valuable thing right now is your plasma. If you have defeated the virus, you have the superpower to save lives. Please contact FeverFM team and donate your plasma,” urged DC pace bowler Ishant Sharma.

