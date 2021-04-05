- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals Strongest Possible XI
They snapped up Umesh Yadav at his base price and he will be a good backup to Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: April 5, 2021, 1:37 PM IST
Delhi Capitals made it through to their first final last year, but were brushed away by Mumbai Indians. Ahead of the season this year, they have been dealt a blow as Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out. Rishabh Pant has been named as skipper of the side and it will be interesting to see how he leads.
They were extremely smart at the auction this year. They snapped up Umesh Yadav at his base price and he will be a good backup to Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada. Also, Steve Smith was a steal at INR 2.2 crores and it will be interesting to see where he slots in the batting order. The English duo of Tom Curran and Sam Billings were also snapped up by the franchise.
Delhi Capitals complete squad for IPL 2021:Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Prithvi Shaw, R Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Pravin Dubey, Chris Woakes, Steve Smith, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Umesh Yadav, Lukman Meriwala, M Siddharth
Here is the strongest predicted XI for Delhi Capitals:
Openers: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw
Shikhar Dhawan was the leading run-getter for DC last year with 618 runs at an average of 44.14 and a strike rate of 144.73. He is in good form leading into this competition. He will be partnered with Prithvi Shaw, who set the stage on fire in the Vijay Hazare trophy.
Middle Order: Ajinkya Rahane, Steve Smith, Rishabh Pant (wk)
Steve Smith will solidify the middle order along with Ajinkya Rahane and with the form of Rishabh Pant, both the players can play their natural game and with a lot of freedom.
All-rounders: Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin
The power of Marcus Stoinis and the all-round capabilities of Axar Patel and R Ashwin adds a lot of balance to the side.
Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma
There is a lot of experience in the fast-bowling department and Rabada, Nortje and Ishant can be a potent force to deal with.
