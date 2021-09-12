IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals Team Bonding Day Include Dumb Charades, Karaoke And Shreyas Iyer's Unforgettable Dance

A video of Delhi Capitals’ team bonding exercise is going viral on social media. In the clip, the players can be seen having a fun time in Dubai ahead of the second leg of the IPL 2021.

The video begins with the players and support staff being divided in four teams namely - Team Shreyas, Team Mishy, Team Ajay and Team Pravin - for a game of dumb charades. Eventually, Team Shreyas emerges winner.

After that, the franchise spent some time on Karoke following which they were seen dancing.

One of the several unmissable aspects of the video include Shreyas Iyer grooving to the tunes of ‘Vaathi Coming’. The song has been filmed on South Indian movie star Vijay. The entire video of the fun filled session has been shared on the team’s official YouTube channel.

Netizens have also hugely loved the small snippet of the video that has been shared on Twitter.

Come for the Dumb Charades fun, stay for Karaoke and a masterful #VaathiComing performance 💙🕺🏼An unforgettable night of laughter and camaraderie, watch the full Team Bonding session here 👉🏼 https://t.co/k932jm2x6v#YehHaiNayiDilli #CapitalsUnplugged @OctaFX @SofitelDXBPalm pic.twitter.com/1TEbOQHtPc — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) September 11, 2021

Many fans have expressed their love for the team while some have gone on to mention how Shreyas’ moves left them mind-blown.

Shreyas ❣️— Aruna Mahendran (@aruna_mahendran) September 11, 2021

Mood changer of the day ❤️— RP 17 Fan Girl (@RP17FanGirl1) September 11, 2021

One person, who otherwise claimed to support Sunrisers Hyderabad, mentioned that he categorically loves the videos that are shared on Delhi team’s handle.

I am a @SunRisers supporter but I enjoy these Delhi capital videos a lot, specially the ones involving @RickyPonting— Sridhar Ganti (@sridhar1047) September 11, 2021

The social media handle of the Rishabh Pant-led team regularly gives a glimpse of the practice sessions. Recently, the team had shared a photo of Shikhar Dhawan gearing up for the challenge ahead.

In another candid photo Avesh Khan was clicked while tossing the ball furing a net session. The cricketer had recently completed his quarantine and joined the team for training.

Delhi Capitals are scheduled to face Sunrisers Hyderabad in their first match on September 22 in the second leg of the IPL. At present, Delhi are placed on top of the points table with six wins and 12 points from eight matches.

