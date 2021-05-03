- Match 29 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
PUN
DEL167/3(20.0) RR 8.3
Delhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
- Match 28 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
RAJ
HYD165/8(20.0) RR 11
Rajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
- Match 31 - 4 May, TueUp Next
SRH
MI
19:30 IST - Delhi
- Match 32 - 5 May, WedUp Next
RR
CSK
19:30 IST - Delhi
IPL 2021: Delhi Leg in a Fix After CSK Bowling Coach Tests Positive for Coronavirus
Balaji was said to be in the dugout with CSK players as during their clash against Mumbai Indians in Delhi.
- PTI
- Updated: May 3, 2021, 8:50 PM IST
Chennai Super Kings bowling coach L Balaji testing positive for COVID-19 has left the BCCI in a fix about the next few IPL games in Delhi after postponement of Monday’s evening match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Ahmedabad.While the entire KKR team has gone for a six-day hard quarantine, starting Sunday, after Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier returned positive for COVID-19, Balaji, who is a regular feature in the Chennai Super Kings dug-out has gone into isolation after returning with two RT-PCR positives on Monday.
“Balaji’s positive report is certainly a cause of concern although the CSK players have tested negative. But normally, a lot of people start showing symptoms from the fifth or sixth day. There are discussions whether it is safe to go ahead with the next two matches in Delhi,” a senior BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.While DDCA president Rohan Jaitley told PTI that he hasn’t been informed about any re-scheduling the problem is CSK having played Mumbai Indians last Saturday.
“Balaji was in the dug-out and also before and after the match, he interacted with Mumbai Indians players which is natural. Now you can test everyday but just like KKR’s match has been postponed, it’s prudent if MI’s match against SunRisers Hyderabad on Tuesday and CSK’s game against Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday is rescheduled,” the influential official said.Since KKR team is doing everyday testing with six days of hard quarantine, many believe that the same rule should be applicable for CSK also before they play their next match.But rescheduling always becomes a nightmare as the Delhi leg ends on May 8 after which the ‘Cluster Caravan’ is supposed to move to Bengaluru and Kolkata.
