Depth Lacking in SRH Squad, says AB De Villiers: IPL 2021
Sunrisers Hyderabad does not have as much depth as compared to the other teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. AB de Villiers's remarks come as RCB gets ready to take on David Warner-led SunRisers Hyderabad.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 14, 2021, 2:06 PM IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batsman AB de Villiers has said that Sunrisers Hyderabad does not have as much depth as compared to the other teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. AB de Villiers’s remarks come as RCB gets ready to take on David Warner-led SunRisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium later on Wednesday.
In a video posted by the official Twitter handle of RCB, De Villiers had said, “It is a nice attack to face, it is a great challenge. I always enjoy playing against Sunrisers Hyderabad. They can challenge you with their skill and they are always smart. It is a matter of us making sure that we get some partnerships and once we get on top of them, they are a kind of a team we can really dominate.”
“They do not have as much depth as some of the other teams in the IPL. If we get hold of them, we have to make sure that we do not allow them to make a comeback because that’s where they are really dangerous,” he further added.
RCB pacer Mohammed Siraj addressing his performance has said, “In the last game, my bowling gave me a lot of confidence and I will take it into the next game.”
-
CHE vs KOL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1521 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
-
PUN vs HYD, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1421 Apr, 2021 ChennaiHyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
-
MUM vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1320 Apr, 2021 ChennaiDelhi beat Mumbai by 6 wickets
-
CHE vs RAJ, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1219 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Rajasthan by 45 runs
-
PUN vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1118 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiDelhi beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets
-
RCB vs RR, IPL, 202122 Apr Thursday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
PBKS vs MI, IPL, 202123 Apr Friday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
-
RR vs KKR, IPL, 202124 Apr Saturday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
CSK vs RCB, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 15:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
SRH vs DC, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Complete Schedule