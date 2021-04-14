Depth Lacking in SRH Squad, says AB De Villiers: IPL 2021

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batsman AB de Villiers has said that Sunrisers Hyderabad does not have as much depth as compared to the other teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. AB de Villiers’s remarks come as RCB gets ready to take on David Warner-led SunRisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium later on Wednesday.

In a video posted by the official Twitter handle of RCB, De Villiers had said, “It is a nice attack to face, it is a great challenge. I always enjoy playing against Sunrisers Hyderabad. They can challenge you with their skill and they are always smart. It is a matter of us making sure that we get some partnerships and once we get on top of them, they are a kind of a team we can really dominate.”

“They do not have as much depth as some of the other teams in the IPL. If we get hold of them, we have to make sure that we do not allow them to make a comeback because that’s where they are really dangerous,” he further added.

RCB pacer Mohammed Siraj addressing his performance has said, “In the last game, my bowling gave me a lot of confidence and I will take it into the next game.”

