IPL 2021: Despite Covid Crisis, England Has No Immediate Plans to Pull Out Players

With Australian cricketers reportedly ‘nervous’, there was a chance that their Ashes rivals, i.e England players too might look to pull out of IPL 2021 as a result of a recent surge of Covid-19 cases in India. Well, this looks unlikely as the England Cricket Board has confirmed that they have no such plans. Three Australian players namely Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson have pulled out from IPL 2021 this weekend as Australia has stopped incoming flights from India.

Similarly, Indian player Ravichandran Ashwin has also backed out from this season citing to support his family during this situation of crisis.There are currently 11 English players still involved in the competition and, while it is understood there is a rising nervousness about the situation, no withdrawals are thought to be imminent.

The England and Wales Cricket Board has proved to be very supportive in this crunch time. They are cooperating with the players and the decision to play of pull-out from the game has totally been left upon the players individually.

A spokesperson for the ECB told PA: “We continue to monitor and work with the players on an individual basis. We are offering advice daily to those that seek it. Our thoughts are with the people of India during these difficult times.”

Australia pace bowler Pat Cummins, who represents Kolkata Knight Riders, has taken a commendable step, made his own intervention by pledging to donate 50,000 dollars to India’s pandemic response and inviting others to contribute.

Taking to Twitter, he posted: “There has been quite a bit of discussion over here as to whether it is appropriate for the IPL to continue while COVID-19 infection rates remain high. I’m advised that the Indian Government is of the view that playing the IPL while the population is in lockdown provides a few hours of joy and respite each day at an otherwise difficult time for the country.

“As players, we are privileged to have a platform that allows us to reach millions of people that we can use for good. With that in mind, I have made a contribution to the ‘PM Cares Fund’, specifically to purchase oxygen supplies for India’s hospitals.

“I encourage my fellow IPL players – and anyone else around the world who has been touched by India’s passion and generosity – to contribute. I will kick it off with 50,000. I know my donation isn’t much in the grand scheme of things, but I hope it will make a difference to someone.”

While players are backing out from IPL 2021 citing the surge in covid cases there are still few foreign players who have not yet shown any such interest of pulling out from the game. Eoin Morgan, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Dawid Malan, Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Chris Jordan, Chris Woakes, Tom and Sam Curran and Sam Billings are still involved in the game.

