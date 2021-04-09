IPL 2021: Devdutt Padikal to Kiran More, here’s a List of Covid-19 Cases so far in the Tournament

The 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) edition kick starts today with defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Chennai. The 52day-long tournament will be played across six venues and will be a closed door affair due to the rising Covid-19 cases in the country. In the last couple of days, India has already recorded over a lakh of new cases and the cities hosting IPL matches are among those where the viruses’ onslaught has been at its worst.

In view of the rising cases, several state governments have imposed strict curbs/restrictions in place. Delhi, one of the venues for this season, has imposed a night curfew till April 30. The Maharashtra government has announced a fresh set of restrictions for Mumbai and other places in the state which have been battered by the pandemic. While the restrictions currently do not have an impact on the tournament yet, the scenario could change anytime if there is a surge in cases.

With the world and India battling a re-surge in Covid-19 infections, IPL 2021 was not spared either. Few players, coaches and support staff have tested positive for the infection. We take a look at some of the confirmed list of the people who tested Covid-19 positive:

Devdutt Padikkal

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) opener had tested positive before joining the team’s camp and quarantined at his home for two weeks. The southpaw has now cleared all the protocols and joined the team’s camp in Chennai and if found fit, he will open the innings with skipper Virat Kohli in the season-opener match against MI.

Axar Patel

Delhi Capitals (DC) Axar Patel was the second confirmed case in IPL. He had also tested positive after checking into the team hotel and is now recovering from the infection. He is most likely to miss DC’s opening fixture against Chennai Super Kings on Saturday, April 10.

Nitish Rana

Rana had checked into the team hotel when he tested positive for the infection. As per Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the opening batsman checked into the hotel in the third week of March with a negative Covid-19 report and he tested positive a day later. However, Rana has recovered in isolation at the team hotel and is likely to open with ShubhamGill.

Daniel Sams

The Australian tested negative on April 3, however, he tested positive on April 7 and has been placed in isolation. He is the fourth confirmed case in the IPL so far and the all-rounder will be allowed to join the team after clearing two rounds of tests following his isolation period.

Kiran More

Mumbai Indians’ scout and wicket keeping consultant Kiran More tested positive earlier this week, while in the team bubble. The veteran has been placed under isolation and will join the MI camp after he tests negative twice. As a precautionary measure, MI players and the rest of the staff tested negative in the tests conducted.

