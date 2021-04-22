IPL 2021: Devdutt Padikkal Deserved Three-Figure Mark, Says Virat Kohli

RCB skipper Virat Kohli came out in full support of opener Devdutt Padikkal after the youngster slammed his maiden IPL century. Kohli said his innings is an answer to all those who questioned the youngster. Especially his ability to pace his innings properly.

“It was an outstanding innings. He batted really well for his first season last time. There was a lot of talk about him not accelerating after getting to 30s. He’s put all that to rest. It was a good pitch to bat on to be honest, and him being tall meant that bowlers struggled with their lengths. T20 cricket is always about partnership cricket. You can’t always go big from the word go. When one guy is going well, it’s important for me to ensure that I don’t lose my wicket. It can change on other days.”

“We spoke about it (on the 100). He told me to finish it off, I told him to get to it first. He said many will come, I said yea you can say that after you get to the landmark. He deserved to get the three-figure mark.

Kohli said they might not have the ‘standout names’ in their bowling line up but they have enough firepower to finish things off.

“We don’t have standout names (in bowling) but we have effective ones. We have depth in our bowling. They are professionals. We have taken the most wickets in the death overs this season so far and it’s something we take pride in. Dev’s innings was a great one but I’d also like to credit the bowlers for setting it up. (to the fans) I’d say don’t be overexcited. We’re being professional. We’re moving in the right direction,” Kohli said.

