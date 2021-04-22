IPL 2021: Devdutt Padikkal Ton Powers RCB to Ten-Wicket Win Over RR

RCB notched up four in four as they thumped Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium by ten wickets. It was a one-way traffic as openers Devdutt Padikkal and skipper Virat Kohli pounced on some loose bowling from Royals. Royals had brought in Shreyas Gopal and chose to open the bowling with him as he had a superior record against Virat Kohli. But this time it was Kohli who was doing all the talking as he dispatched the Leggie for a six in his very first over. Padikkal then began his show and Kohli played a perfect second fiddle to him as RCB chased down the target of 178 with ease.

Despite having backs to the wall after being reduced for 43/4 in 7.2 overs, Rajasthan Royals’ (RR) lower-middle order batting came good, and powered their team to 177/9 in 20 overs against Royal Challengers Bangalore in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match here on Thursday.Pace bowler Mohammed Siraj’s two early wickets inside the powerplay — Jos Buttler (8) and David Miller (0) — left RR struggling. Kyle Jamieson got rid of Manan Vohra as RR made 32 for three in the powerplay stage.

RR skipper Sanju Samson (21 off 18 balls) fell immediately after the powerplay, lobbing a simple catch to Glenn Maxwell at short mid-wicket of the bowling of Washington Sundar. Samson had hit a six on the previous delivery from Sundar. This was Samson’s third successive failure after a century in his team’s first match against Punjab Kings. It was then left to Shivam Dube (46 off 32 balls), Riyan Parag (25 off 16 balls) and Rahul Tewatia (40 off 23 balls) to resurrect the innings and take the team to a respectable total.

Both Dube and Parag added 66 for the fifth wicket to take the team past the 100-run mark.Tewatia then provided the late fillip to take the team to 170 before he was dismissed. For RCB, Siraj took three wickets for 27 while Harshal Patel took three for 47.

