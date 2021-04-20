IPL 2021: Dhanashree Verma Filled With Emotions As Yuzvendra Chahal Takes His First Wicket of the Season

Royal Challengers Bangalore may have had a splendid start to the season with three wins in a row, but leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal hasn’t had the same luck. Chahal didn’t get his first wicket until the third game of the IPL 2021.

In the match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, Chahal sent back opener Nitish Rana to the pavilion and then backed it up with the wicket of Dinesh Karthik. In his four-over spell he gave 34 runs for both of these wickets as RCB cruised to a 38-run victory.

IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally

Dhanashree Verma, Chahal’s wife, was brimming with emotions as she watched Chahal grab his first wicket of the season. Dhanashree was in the stands cheering for her husband, who was having a great game against KKR. She in tears and all emotional when the cameras focused on her at the stands.

Chahal gave up 14 runs in his first three overs, but he was smashed for 20 runs in his last over. Andre Russell made big hits, one six and three fours, ruining his figures at the end.

ALSO READ: IPL 2021: Dan Christian Takes a Stunner to Dismiss Shubman Gill During RCB vs KKR Clash

“It’s an amazing feeling, when you are bowling well and not getting wickets, sometimes hurts. But getting that first wicket, I felt a bit emotional. I was trying to get Andre Russell out, I wanted to bowl wider because the leg-side boundary was shorter, so after three balls, I changed my field,” said Chahal.

“Their run-rate was over 10, I wanted to bowl more dot balls and just stuck to my plan. It will be a totally different wicket in Mumbai, there will be a slight turn but usually will be good for batting,” Chahal added.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here