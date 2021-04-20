- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
CHE
KOL202/10(20.0) RR 11
Chennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
- Match 14 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended120/10(19.4) RR 6.1
PUN
HYD121/1(19.4) RR 6.1
Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
- Match 16 - 22 Apr, ThuUp Next
RCB
RR
19:30 IST - Wankhede, Mumbai
- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
MI
19:30 IST - Chennai
IPL 2021: Dhanashree Verma Filled With Emotions As Yuzvendra Chahal Takes His First Wicket of the Season
Chahal didn’t get his first wicket until the third game of the IPL 2021. Dhanashree Verma, Chahal’s wife, was brimming with emotions as she watched Chahal grab his first wicket of the season.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 20, 2021, 1:38 PM IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore may have had a splendid start to the season with three wins in a row, but leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal hasn’t had the same luck. Chahal didn’t get his first wicket until the third game of the IPL 2021.
In the match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, Chahal sent back opener Nitish Rana to the pavilion and then backed it up with the wicket of Dinesh Karthik. In his four-over spell he gave 34 runs for both of these wickets as RCB cruised to a 38-run victory.
Dhanashree Verma, Chahal’s wife, was brimming with emotions as she watched Chahal grab his first wicket of the season. Dhanashree was in the stands cheering for her husband, who was having a great game against KKR. She in tears and all emotional when the cameras focused on her at the stands.
Chahal gave up 14 runs in his first three overs, but he was smashed for 20 runs in his last over. Andre Russell made big hits, one six and three fours, ruining his figures at the end.
ALSO READ: IPL 2021: Dan Christian Takes a Stunner to Dismiss Shubman Gill During RCB vs KKR Clash
“It’s an amazing feeling, when you are bowling well and not getting wickets, sometimes hurts. But getting that first wicket, I felt a bit emotional. I was trying to get Andre Russell out, I wanted to bowl wider because the leg-side boundary was shorter, so after three balls, I changed my field,” said Chahal.
“Their run-rate was over 10, I wanted to bowl more dot balls and just stuck to my plan. It will be a totally different wicket in Mumbai, there will be a slight turn but usually will be good for batting,” Chahal added.
SRH vs DC, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai