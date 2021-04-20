IPL 2021: 'Dhoni Can Take Some Rest' Opines Brian Lara on CSK Batting Order

Three-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings are now second on the table, with two victories against Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals and one loss in the opener against Delhi Capitals in the road so far. Though MS Dhoni’s performance as a batsman has fluctuated time and again, his tenacity as a captain has remained solid as the team wades further into the competition. With ace batsmen trio Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo and Shardul Thakur flanking him on all sides of the order, former West Indies cricketer Brian Lara believes MS Dhoni can take a breather on the batting front.

“I don’t think there should be asking for too much effort from MS Dhoni with the bat. Of course, he got the gloves in his hands, he has got to take the catches and do the stumpings. But I find that batting order is so long, Dhoni can take some rest. We want him in form, we know how destructive he can be but he has got so many good players. Look at Sam Curran, who is in great form. He comes in and hits from ball one straightaway,” the former captain told Star Sports.

IPL 2021: MS Dhoni’s Desperate Dive Rekindles Painful Memories of 2019 World Cup Semifinal for the Fans

With Dhoni separated from the batting pressures, Lara opines that the skipper can focus on being the core of the team and keeping their motivations high as they fight to bag the IPL title for the fourth time.

IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally

“I think they have got a very good team. A good leader who is inspirational. If he concentrates on that aspect of it, getting every single individual performing, they can go all the way,” Lara stated.

CSK will next lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday, April 21.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here