IPL 2021: 'Dhoni Deserved to Win,' Says Sunil Gavaskar on CSK Captain's 200th Match

Despite a plain 18 for 17 show against Rajasthan Royals as a batsman, skipper MS Dhoni has been praised for his incredible captaincy while leading the CSK side during this year’s Indian Premier League.

Starting off with a loss in the opener against Delhi Capitals, the Yellow Army quickly bounced back in the subsequent matches with Dhoni’s batting order running deep into the end overs of the game.

Sunil Gavaskar, for one, was impressed by Dhoni, when the skipper brought in Moeen Ali for the dry ball. Ali managed to dismiss David Miller, Riyan Parag and Chris Morris restricting the Royals side to an unfortunate 143/9 loss.

“Dhoni deserved to win. In his 200th match as captain of CSK, he was spot on with almost everything. The bowling changes, the field placements. Look at the way he placed Jadeja, he took 4 catches and apart from them, he saved so many boundaries. That’s important, you have to have the right fielder at the right position,” Gavaskar said to Star Sports.

He also mentioned Dhoni’s astute prediction of the dry ball that led to Joss Buttler’s memorable wicket by Ravindra Jadeja.

“The moment the ball was changed after Buttler hit that six and the dry ball came in, he said immediately to Jadeja in Hindi that this ball will turn. It turned and he got Buttler out. And then he gave the ball to Moeen Ali. The ball turned and he got those wickets. Brilliant, brilliant captaincy from MS Dhoni,” he added.

CSK takes second place to the throne on the table, currently chasing the tail of the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

