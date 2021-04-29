- Match 23 - 28 Apr, WedMatch Ended171/3(20.0) RR 8.55
HYD
CHE173/3(20.0) RR 8.55
Chennai beat Hyderabad by 7 wickets
- Match 22 - 27 Apr, TueMatch Ended171/5(20.0) RR 8.55
BLR
DEL170/4(20.0) RR 8.55
Bangalore beat Delhi by 1 run
- Match 25 - 29 Apr, ThuUp Next
DC
KKR
19:30 IST - Ahmedabad
- Match 26 - 30 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
RCB
19:30 IST - Ahmedabad
IPL 2021: 'Didn't Mean to Say Virus Would Enter IPL Bio-Bubble,' Adam Zampa Clarifies
Australia leg-spinner Adam Zampa, who returned home from the Indian Premier League (IPL), and had termed the IPL bio-bubble 'the most vulnerable' clarified on Thursday
- IANS
- Updated: April 29, 2021, 6:09 PM IST
Australia leg-spinner Adam Zampa, who returned home from the Indian Premier League (IPL), and had termed the IPL bio-bubble ‘the most vulnerable’ clarified on Thursday that he didn’t mean the Covid-19 virus would enter the bubble.
IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally
In a statement issued through his franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Zampa said, “My comments about the vulnerability of the IPL bubble had nothing to do with feeling like the virus would enter the bubble at any stage.
“The BCCI and RCB had many precautions to make us feel safe. I believe the tournament is in great hands and will definitely see the finish line,” he added in the statement.
Also Read: IPL 2021: RCB vs DC: Thunderstorm, Camaraderie, and a Thrilling One-run Win
Zampa had earlier told the Sydney Morning Herald (SMH) that the IPL bio-bubble was probably the most vulnerable among the bubbles he had seen.
“We’ve been in a few (bubbles) now, and I feel like this is probably the most vulnerable,” he had told SMH.
Also Read: Full List of Players Who Have Pulled Out of IPL 2021 so Far
Zampa, who confirmed that he had reached Melbourne safely thanked the RCB management for arranging for their departure quickly.
“Thanks to RCB management for the way they dealt with the situation. As soon as we made the choice that we felt the right thing to do was to come home, they were fully supportive and did everything they could to help. Their understanding of the situation made the process a lot easier,” he said.
“I am understanding the velocity of the situation in India and my thoughts go out to the whole country. It was a personal choice to leave for several reasons.”
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
HYD vs CHE, IPL, 2021, Match 2328 Apr, 2021 DelhiChennai beat Hyderabad by 7 wickets
-
BLR vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2227 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadBangalore beat Delhi by 1 run
-
PUN vs KOL, IPL, 2021, Match 2126 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadKolkata beat Punjab Kings by 5 wickets
-
DEL vs HYD, IPL, 2021, Match 2025 Apr, 2021 ChennaiDelhi tied with Hyderabad (Delhi win Super Over by 2 wickets)
-
CHE vs BLR, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1925 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Bangalore by 69 runs
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
MI vs RR, IPL, 202129 Apr Thursday 15:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
DC vs KKR, IPL, 202129 Apr Thursday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
PBKS vs RCB, IPL, 202130 Apr Friday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
MI vs CSK, IPL, 202101 May Saturday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
RR vs SRH, IPL, 202102 May Sunday 15:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Complete Schedule