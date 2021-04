IPL 2021: 'Didn't Mean to Say Virus Would Enter IPL Bio-Bubble,' Adam Zampa Clarifies

Australia leg-spinner Adam Zampa, who returned home from the Indian Premier League (IPL), and had termed the IPL bio-bubble ‘the most vulnerable’ clarified on Thursday that he didn’t mean the Covid-19 virus would enter the bubble.

In a statement issued through his franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Zampa said, “My comments about the vulnerability of the IPL bubble had nothing to do with feeling like the virus would enter the bubble at any stage.

“The BCCI and RCB had many precautions to make us feel safe. I believe the tournament is in great hands and will definitely see the finish line,” he added in the statement.

Zampa had earlier told the Sydney Morning Herald (SMH) that the IPL bio-bubble was probably the most vulnerable among the bubbles he had seen.

“We’ve been in a few (bubbles) now, and I feel like this is probably the most vulnerable,” he had told SMH.

Zampa, who confirmed that he had reached Melbourne safely thanked the RCB management for arranging for their departure quickly.

“Thanks to RCB management for the way they dealt with the situation. As soon as we made the choice that we felt the right thing to do was to come home, they were fully supportive and did everything they could to help. Their understanding of the situation made the process a lot easier,” he said.

“I am understanding the velocity of the situation in India and my thoughts go out to the whole country. It was a personal choice to leave for several reasons.”

