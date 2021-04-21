IPL 2021: Dinesh Karthik Becomes Only the Third Player to Play 200 IPL Games

Kolkata Knight Riders’s Dinesh Karthik is playing his 200th IPL game with this feat he has now become only the third cricketer to do so which speaks a lot about the longevity of this Tamil Nadu cricketer. Only MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma has more appearances with Dhoni playing 208 and Rohit playing 204 game respectively.

IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally

Karthik played for as many as six franchises: Delhi Daredevils, Gujarat Lions, Kings XI Punjab, Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore.Kolkata Knight Riders head coach Brendon McCullum on Sunday said his side will make a few changes for their upcoming IPL matches in Mumbai and hoped a change in personnel and venue will revive their campaign.

KKR lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore by 38 runs — their second defeat in the ongoing edition — to slip to sixth place in the standings.“We will probably need fresh legs, expect to make a couple of changes and there will also be a change in venue with Mumbai,” McCullum said at the virtual post-match press conference.

IPL 2021: AB De Villiers Says It Will Be “Fantastic” to Play for South Africa Again

KKR have, so far, played all their matches in Chennai.“… New place but we have just tidy up some of the areas and we can bounce back in the next couple of games,” the former New Zealand captain added.

Asked about the South African star batsman, McCullum said, “It appears he has come this year with a fresh approach, he is clearly looking very confident, he took the game away from us. This is what world class players do, they put so much pressure on the opposition.

“It was quite a sizeable boundary on one side and quite shorter on other but some tremendous batting from both AB and Maxwell, they took the pitch out of question and put us under pressure. We had to be perfect with our execution, but unfortunately, it wasn’t,” he added.

(With PTI Inputs)

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here