IPL 2021: 'Disappointed to Not Get Many Catches, Jadeja Is Stealing the Show' - Faf du Plessis

Before scoring a splendid half-century to help Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets in Delhi, Faf du Plessis took a stunning catch at long on to dismiss an in form Manish Pandey. The South African joked that he was disappointed not to get too many catches, saying Ravindra Jadeja was grabbing all the attention on the field. Jadeja had earlier taken four catches against Rajasthan Royals.

IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally

“I am disappointed, haven’t been getting many catches. Jaddu has been stealing the show, he’s the superman at the moment, but happy to grab one tonight,” Faf du Plessis told Star Sports.

Du Plessis is now the highest run scorer in the tournament with 270 runs from six matches.

‘We Appreciate Players Who Don’t Get Regular Chances’ – MS Dhoni Explains CSK’s Mantra

“Feels good to wear the orange cap but winning games is just as nice. I think the partnership with myself and Rutu has been pretty productive. If you can start well in T20s, and with our batting lineup, it’s a very good sign,” he said.

“I went back to try and make sure my basics were good. I looked at what was the thing I did well last year and have been doing the same this year. One or two tweaks were made from last season to this season.

“It was a pretty good wicket. 170 was a touch under what they needed to get. 190 would’ve been a good score. But when you start quick like that, the rest of the innings plays out comfortably. There was some good pace on the wicket, it slowed down as the ball got old but overall a really good cricket wicket.”

Du Plessis said the turnaround this year was caused by forming a team with proper balance and depth.

“We got a good balance. We made some adjustments from last season. Our batting depth is good. We’ve got guys like Robin Uthappa sitting on the bench, so it’s a good balance. The biggest change we’ve got is a bit more balance in the squad and the guys are putting their hand up as well. But there is definitely more depth.”

Meanwhile, Du Plessis’ opening partner Ruturaj Gaikwad was the Man of the Match for his 75 off 44.

“Means a lot, little bit disappointed couldn’t finish it well. Should have stayed till the end. Think it was little bit two paced, little bit low bounce. Scoring big shots was difficult. It was all about how you hit gaps and hit over the fielders. Just planned who is the better bowler on this surface, who is not. One or two bowlers had a bit of an off day, cashed in on them. Don’t have any set goals, just want to keep performing each and every match.”

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here