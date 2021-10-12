IPL 2021: Double Over RCB, KKR, SRH at League Stage, Qualifier 1 Win over Delhi – Chennai Super Kings' Road to Final

Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni on late Sunday night rolled back the years as the three times Indian Premier League champions qualified for their ninth IPL final, by defeating league leaders Delhi Capitals (DC) by four wickets in Qualifier 1.

Last year, Chennai were the first team to be out of the playoff and this time around, they are the first one to qualify for the summit clash. What a comeback it has been for the yellow brigade.In this article, we will take a look at Chennai Super Kings’ journey to the IPL 2021 finals:

Twin losses at the hands of Delhi Capitals:

Chennai started their IPL 2021 campaign against Delhi Capitals (DC). However, CSK did not have a dream start in the league as the protégé got the better of the mentor – Rishabh Pant’s Delhi defeated MSD’s Chennai by seven wickets in their tournament opener.

Last week, on October 4, the two teams once again met in the reverse leg of the league match and once again, Delhi defeated Chennai and this time by three wickets.

However, Delhi and Chennai’s rivalry took a new turn during Qualifier 1 as Dhoni’s experienced brigade got one over a young Capitals side.

Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings

In their second game of the tournament, Chennai humbled KL Rahul’s Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six wickets to record their first win of the season. However, Punjab was quick to return to the favour as they completely outplayed Chennai in their reverse fixture.

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals

Chennai continued their winning juggernaut against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 12th match of the Indian Premier League. Chennai registered a thumping 45-run win over Rajasthan in their home leg at the Wankhede Stadium. However, the Sanju Samson-led outfit got the better of CSK in the second leg as they record a seven-wicket win over Chennai in the 47th league match to settle the score.

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Chennai won both league games against Eoin Morgan’s Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) this season. Chennai won the first leg match by 18 runs and the second leg by two wickets.

Chennai Super King svs Royal Challengers Bangalore

In the 19th match of IPL, Chennai ended Royal Challengers Bangalore’s four-match winning streak by handing them a 69-run loss in Mumbai, courtesy of an all-round show by Ravindra Jadeja. Even in their reverse fixture, the Bangalore based outfit was not able to contain an inspired Chennai squad as they lost the second leg by six wickets.

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai indians

Mumbai were the second team in the India leg of the IPL to defeat Chennai after Delhi. Riding on some extraordinary performance from their West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard, Mumbai defeated Chennai by four wickets in the 27th match of IPL.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) leg of IPL started with Chennai taking on Mumbai in the reverse fixture, however, this time around, CSK had the last laugh as they defeated MI by 20 runs.

Chennai Super Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad

Chennai won both legs against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2021. CSK won the first leg by seven wickets and the second leg by six wickets.

