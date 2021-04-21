IPL 2021: Dream Come True to Bowl With the New Ball in IPL - Abhishek Sharma

Sunrisers Hyderabad had a new new ball bowler today, with left-arm spinner Abhishek Sharma bowling the first over against Punjab Kings at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai. Abhishek kept things tight in his first spell before finishing with 2 for 24, picking up the wicket of Moises Henriques and Deepak Hooda. He could have had Mayank Agarwal in the first over too but Rashid Khan dropped a catch.

After the innings, Abhishek said it was a dream come true moment to bowl with the new ball.

“I have been practicing with new ball since childhood and was waiting for an opportunity to bowl. It was a dream come true after Bayliss and Moody sir gave me the chance. The plan was simple – bowl straight and into the wicket,” he said.

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) bowlers, led by left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed (3/21 in four overs), put up an inspired performance to dismiss Punjab Kings (PBKS) for 120.

Khaleel got the wickets of Mayank Agarwal, Shahrukh Khan and Fabian Allen while left-arm spinner Abhishek Sharma (2/24 in four overs) removed Moises Henriques and Deepak Hooda to leave the Punjab franchise reeling.

PBKS lost their skipper KL Rahul early, the opener falling to his India teammate Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Chris Gayle and Mayank Agarwal tried to resurrect the innings but two successive wickets — of Agarwal, who was caught at mid-wicket, and Nicholas Pooran, who was run out — set them back.

Soon dangerman Gayle was out leg-before to Rashid Khan (1/17 in four overs) as PBKS were reduced to 47 for four in the ninth over.

The hopes of a recovery rested on the shoulders of Deepak Hooda (13 off 11) and Moises Henriques (14 off 17) but both couldn’t build on the start and fell to the left-arm spin of Sharma with the Aussie getting out stumped.

Shahrukh Khan (22 off 17) tried to take PBKS to a respectable total but he was caught at deep mid-wicket on the first ball of the penultimate over. With his departure, the hopes of PBKS reaching close to 140 were dashed.

