IPL 2021: 'Dropped Catches at Crucial Stages', Says MS Dhoni After Defeat to Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians registered an improbable win against Chennai Super Kings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi as Kieron Pollard single-handedly annihilated CSK bowlers and powered Mumbai to the second-highest run chase in the history of IPL.

The 33-year-old played a whirlwind innings off 34-ball 87 which consisted of eight sixes and six fours as he brought Mumbai brought back into the game out of nowhere. He also smashed the season’s fastest fifty, in just 17balls.

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni, however, at the end of the match blamed dropped catches and poor bowling as the reason behind their loss to Mumbai Indians.

“It was a brilliant wicket. The difference was the execution. Not being too tough on bowlers, we dropped catches at crucial intervals. The bowlers would execute better and learn from this,” Dhoni said after the match.

“If you look how it went — we were very off target when it came to execution. It is important to execute well. The wicket was easy to hit,” he added.

Notably, Kieron Pollard was dropped at long-on by Faf du Plessis when he was on 68 and Mumbai were 185/3 at 17.5 overs. The Trinidadian then continued the onslaught as he scored 17 runs to take Mumbai across the finish line.

However, he was confident that his team would learn from this close defeat, “In a tournament like this, you will win and lose a few close games. When you are under the pump, you learn a lot,” Dhoni said.

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya who got the chance to witness Pollard blow away CSK bowlers from the non-striker’s end for a few moments hailed the veteran all-rounder.

“When he (Pollard) does something like this you are genuinely speechless. The best part was he has done it over the years again and again,” Pandya said at the end of the match.

Later on, he took to Twitter to praise Pollard’s effort. He wrote, “Polly, you’re one of a kind, Inspirational, superstar, legend, Proud of you brother.”

Mumbai Indians now take on Sundrisers Hyderabad on May 4th at the very same venue.

