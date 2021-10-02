Dropping Catches Cost us The Match: KKR Captain Eoin Morgan

As many as five catches were dropped by Kolkata Knight Riders in their IPL 2021 match against Punjab Kings which they eventually lost by five wickets in Dubai on Friday night. After posting a par score at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, KKR failed to defend the total thanks largely to some poor catching throughout the contest.

It was captain Eoin Morgan himself who kickstarted the trend when he grassed PBKS opener Mayank Agarwal on 0 off the second delivery of the chase. Rahul Tripathi then dropped Nicholas Pooran in the 10th over and Venkatesh Iyer nearly pulled off a sensational catch in the deep before a low catch from Tripathi in the penultimate over was given as not out by the TV umpire.

Then, in the final over, Tripathi dropped a catch near the boundary as he ended up tipping ball for a six which took PBKS over the line. This is apart from wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik pulling off from an attempted catch of PBKS captain KL Rahul which if he had left alone would have been caught by the fielder at short fine-leg.

Morgan accepted that the catching made the difference as PBKS again threatened to lose a chase they were in control of. “Initially we didn’t field that well, we put catches down, myself early and other guys, it has cost us," Morgan said during a post-match interview with the broadcasters.

“When the game gets that tight towards the end, extra few wickets down would have helped us. Equally I thought we fought hard, batted really well and probably had a par score. Not a winning score on that wicket but thought the bowlers did a good job. Kings played well and then we fought back, catches have cost us," he added.

There was a controversial moment in the match though when the third umpire after looking at the low catch claimed by Tripathi of Rahul in the penultimate over, deemed it as not clean and hence adjudged it as not out. Morgan said in real time it looked out.

“I thought in real time it was out. Obviously when you slow things down and analyse it that the third umpire thought otherwise and his decision is made, that’s final and we need to get on with it. But it would have been nice if we had got that wicket," Morgan rued.

He also admitted KKR failed to build on the solid start given by opener Iyer who hit a fine half-century. From 120/2, and with more than six overs remaining, they finished with 165/7 on the scoreboard.

“I think everyone that went out there found it difficult to get going initially, it was not an easy wicket to start on. But after having a strong 13-14 overs we didn’t capitalize on that platform," he said.

KKR are still in the hunt for playoffs and will need to win their remaining games to make that happen. “We have played some great cricket in the second half and have some positives to take away from tonight as well. Two more games to go, we will fight hard and hopefully get a couple of good results and be in the playoffs," Morgan said.

