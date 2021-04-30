IPL 2021- Ee Sala Cup Namde: Rashmika Mandanna When Asked About Her Favourite IPL Team

The cash-rich and lucrative T20 tournament Indian Premiere League (IPL) has a massive fanbase. Not just in India, but globally. All the eight franchises have their respective jersey, slogan, songs and anthems. Also, the fight among supporters of different franchise is a must watch thing.

And one of the most loved franchise of IPL is Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The team is yet to win their maiden IPL title. Despite this, the fanbase of RCB is massive.

Rashmika Mandanna, South Indian actress has also revealed that her favourite team in IPL is RCB. Rashmika has not entered bollywood yet, but still she has a great fan following all across the country.

Recently, she went live on social media where she revealed that her favourite IPL team is RCB. A cricket fan asked her about her favourite IPL team, to which she replied – “Ee Sala Cup Namde”, which is the slogan of Royal Challengers Bangalore.

What is the story behind “Ee Sala Cup Namde”?

Well, the ‘Ee Sala Cup Namde’ meme originated from the 2018 edition of the Indian Premier League. RCB performed extremely poor in IPL 2017, they finished last. A boost was required for them to perform better in the next season. This slogan was introduced to give that boost to RCB.

‘Ee Sala Cup Namde’ meaning this time around the cup is ours was a social media trend started by Kannada fans of RCB. The slogan started by the fans was later adopted by official social media handles of RCB too.

