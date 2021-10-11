IPL 2021, Eliminator, RCB v KKR, Probable Eleven: Two Contrasting Teams Up Against Each Other; No Major Changes on The Cards

Royal Challengers Bangalore will be up against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL Eliminator. RCB must be wary of the challenges that are up ahead of them as they know KKR can turn the game around with sheer will, like they did in the second half of the IPL season. Also, let’s not forget that RCB were beaten black and blue when they faced KKR last time, getting bowled out for 92.

RCB are coming into this game with a superb win over Delhi Capitals where KS Bharat slammed a six off the last ball to win a thriller. On the other hand, KKR also looked a different team when they took on RR, batting superbly in on a slow wicket in Sharjah. As far as the teams are concerned, RCB has a decent bowling attack with sufficient star power. However, its batting has been considerably inconsistent while it is heavily dependant on skipper Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers. Luckily, Glenn Maxwell has been in tremendous form with the bat. A little bit of conservative batting has only helped him.

Contrary to RCB, KKR has prominent bowling line up. As far as its batting is concerned, its top-order has been lethal for the opposition bowlers, mainly openers Shubman Gill and uncapped Venkatesh Iyer, along with Rahul Tripathi and Nitish Rana. A lot will be expected from spinner Varun Chakrawarthy. Former West Indies skipper Brian Lara has already favoured KKR over RCB. Here is what he said. “Now that Lockie Ferguson is fit, his inclusion could prove to be the deciding factor. I am hearing Russell too it is close to full fitness and that would be a major addition to the team. They destroyed RCB in the second half and I can see that happening again," Lara said to Cricket.com on Friday.

Whatever it is, the teams must realise that there is no coming back if you lose Eliminator.

Probable XI

RCB: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat (wk), Daniel Christian, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, George Garton, Mohammed Siraj and Yuzvendra Chahal.

KKR: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi and Varun Chakravarthy.

